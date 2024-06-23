Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin on show across the KLM Open in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

​Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin posted a superb six-under final round at the KLM Open to fire a path up the closing leaderboard and secure sixth.

​Hopes of claiming a qualifying spot for a second major appearance - at next month’s Open Championship, having featured in the recent US Open - were dashed despite the late push.

Winner Guido Migliozzi and Joe Dean each claimed that bonus as the two highest-ranked players not yet secure in July’s Royal Troon field – with the former winning a three-man play-off that featured the latter plus Marcus Kinhult.

However, no player on the final round managed to better McKibbin’s 65 – a tally he shared with Johannes Veerman (tied 10th) and Andrea Pavan (tied fourth).

Birdies arrived on the second, fifth and sixth over a front-nine 34 which featured a sole blemish on the ninth with a bogey.

Back-to-back birdies arrived for the second time in his round over 10 and 11 before cutting further shots off his score on the 15th and final holes to sit alongside a string of pars.