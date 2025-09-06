Rory McIlroy heads into the closing weekend of his Irish Open bid five shots back following a second-round 66 that almost featured a fairytale finish.

The Masters champion and grand slam hero has, naturally, proven a major draw at The K Club this week and the Northern Ireland favourite came close to a moment to savour for the large crowds following his every shot.

An approach shot on the 18th ultimately left McIlroy with back-to-back birdies to finish on Friday but was so close to an albatross score on the par-five hole when it just bounced close to the pin then rolled back.

It left McIlroy an eight-foot eagle putt, which he missed.

However, a blemish-free card featured six birdies to put McIlroy tied sixth on seven under, with Joakim Lagergren the one-shot leader a 12 under.

McIlroy was scheduled to tee off his third round on Saturday at 12.50pm.

"I couldn't believe – I was hitting a three-quarter 8-iron - I couldn't believe how much it came back,” said McIlroy of his approach shot on the 18th. “Yeah, it looked like it nearly flew into the hole.

"It was nice to make some good iron swings on the way in...the two par-3s, even the 9-iron into 17, that 8-iron into the last.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks over a bridge to the 16th green at the Amgen Irish Open around The K Club. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"So pleased with that.

"The reason is because I'm hitting it on the fairway, which I probably haven't been doing as much over the last couple months.