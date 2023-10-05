Adversity will build character, says Belfast Giants' coach Keefe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“It is a work in progress,” he explained. “It is still very early in the season. I have been pleased with what I have seen so far.”

Keefe added: “The early signs are definitely good and we are just trying to get better each game we play.

“We are looking to get some consistency, that’s so important to a team’s prospects. That’s all that we really can do.

“We will focus on ourselves for now but look forward to playing the other teams in the league.”

Keefe believes that the adversity the Giants have faced will show the character of the squad.

He said: “Losing Ben Lake to broken finger in that opening pre-season game wasn't something that we wanted.

“That adversity isn't going to stop all year, so it's good to get chance to adapt to adversity early in the year.

“We need to get on with it, adopt a next man up mentality, fight through that adversity and become better for it.”

He added: “I am a fan of early adversity, it allows you to find out what you are made off as a group and your character.

“We have great group of guys who want to win, we are learning how to win and to win in different ways.”

He said: “The games are going to come fast at us down the road, the quicker that the group can gel the better as a whole.

“The sooner we get that confidence and the swagger the better. We are heading in the right direction and I just want us to keep on top of that.”

Keefe continued that he was gutted to lose forward Elijiah Barriga so early on.

“I was gutted for Elijiah, it was a tough injury to get at any point in the season, but especially at the start when he hasn't had a chance to wet his feet in the new season,” he said.

“That being said, that is part of hockey and he understands that. We are going to do our best to get the surgery that he needs and get him heeled as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the organisation and his good teammates are going to support him through.