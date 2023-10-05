News you can trust since 1737
Adversity will build character, says Belfast Giants' coach Keefe

With less than three weeks gone into the new season Belfast Giants’ head coach Adam Keefe concedes that his new squad has been already dealt with their fair share of adversity.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:12 BST- 2 min read
“It is a work in progress,” he explained. “It is still very early in the season. I have been pleased with what I have seen so far.”

Keefe added: “The early signs are definitely good and we are just trying to get better each game we play.

“We are looking to get some consistency, that’s so important to a team’s prospects. That’s all that we really can do.

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe watching the game last Friday against the Glasgow Clan at Braehead. It was a game that the Giants went on to win 4-2. Picture: Al GooldBelfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe watching the game last Friday against the Glasgow Clan at Braehead. It was a game that the Giants went on to win 4-2. Picture: Al Goold
“We will focus on ourselves for now but look forward to playing the other teams in the league.”

Keefe believes that the adversity the Giants have faced will show the character of the squad.

He said: “Losing Ben Lake to broken finger in that opening pre-season game wasn't something that we wanted.

“That adversity isn't going to stop all year, so it's good to get chance to adapt to adversity early in the year.

Belfast Giants goalie Tyler Beskowarany and defenceman Jeff Baum in action during last Friday's game against the Glasgow Clan at Braehead. It was a game that the Giants went on to win 4-2. Picture: Al GooldBelfast Giants goalie Tyler Beskowarany and defenceman Jeff Baum in action during last Friday's game against the Glasgow Clan at Braehead. It was a game that the Giants went on to win 4-2. Picture: Al Goold
“We need to get on with it, adopt a next man up mentality, fight through that adversity and become better for it.”

He added: “I am a fan of early adversity, it allows you to find out what you are made off as a group and your character.

“We have great group of guys who want to win, we are learning how to win and to win in different ways.”

He said: “The games are going to come fast at us down the road, the quicker that the group can gel the better as a whole.

Belfast Giants' Travis Brown celebrates his shorthanded goal against the Glasgow Clan at Braehead last Friday. It was a game that the Giants went on to win 4-2. Picture: Al GooldBelfast Giants' Travis Brown celebrates his shorthanded goal against the Glasgow Clan at Braehead last Friday. It was a game that the Giants went on to win 4-2. Picture: Al Goold
“The sooner we get that confidence and the swagger the better. We are heading in the right direction and I just want us to keep on top of that.”

Keefe continued that he was gutted to lose forward Elijiah Barriga so early on.

“I was gutted for Elijiah, it was a tough injury to get at any point in the season, but especially at the start when he hasn't had a chance to wet his feet in the new season,” he said.

“That being said, that is part of hockey and he understands that. We are going to do our best to get the surgery that he needs and get him heeled as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the organisation and his good teammates are going to support him through.

“We have brought in Johnny Curran to replace Elijiah, he has already come into the squad and made the big impact that I wanted.”