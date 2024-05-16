Belfast Giants: Captain Mark Cooper back for another season but who might be next?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just a few days after the end of the EIHL a rumour did the rounds on social media that the Belfast Giants were about to sign four key players.

There was much disbelief and ridicule and then first to sign was JJ Piccinich and just as the fans were recovering from that signing next up was Scott Conway (both signings truly hard to believe when the rumour was doing the rounds).

Then defenceman Gabe Bast was also confirmed as returning to the Giants lineup for next season. And of course, netminder Jackson Whistle has also be confirmed, not that he was ever in any doubt.

It's been a busy few weeks for head coach Adam Keefe, if he keeps going to the way he has been, we could well have the full squad for next season signed by the middle of July.

Last season's captain Mark Cooper has signed for the Belfast Giants for the 2024/25 season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

And now the Giants have confirmed that re-signing of last season’s captain Mark Cooper for the 2024/25 season.

Cooper first arrived in Belfast for the 2021/22 season, the 31-year-old forward has registered over 180 appearances across three seasons for the Giants, cementing himself as one of the cornerstones of the team.

Having played an integral role as alternate captain during his first two seasons in Belfast, Cooper was appointed captain ahead of the 2023/24 season, during which he led the club to its most successful Champions Hockey League campaign in history and the Elite League Playoff Final.

Keefe said: “We’re really pleased that Mark will be returning for another season. Over the last three seasons, Mark has been such an important leadership figure for us, leading by example on and off the ice.

“Mark’s experience, determination, and passion are just some of the things that make him such an asset, embodying what it means to be a Giant.”

Prior to joining the Giants in 2021, Cooper iced for teams across both Canada and the United States, including Bowling Green State University, Tuscon Roadrunners, Rapid City Rush, Kansas City Mavericks, and South Carolina Stingrays, playing over 450 games in the process.

Commenting on re-joining the Belfast Giants for the 2024/25 season, Mark Cooper said: “I’m extremely excited to be a Giant for another season.

“Our fanbase is so passionate, which is what makes Belfast such a fun place to play. I can’t wait to get back on the ice in front of the Teal Army next season.”

Now there remains one name outstanding from that originally rumour – David Goodwin.

It is anyone’s guess what Goodie’s thoughts are on returning to the Giants, after spending part of last season spent in Spain.