Belfast Giants defeat Dynamo Pardubice but narrowly miss out on Champions Hockey League knockouts

The Belfast Giants have narrowly missed out on a Champions Hockey League knockout spot despite beating Czech side Dynamo Pardubice 3-2 at the SSE Arena on Wednesday evening.

Adam O’Keefe’s side had started their campaign with three consecutive losses but rebounded in superb fashion by picking up wins over HC Bolzano and Red Bull Salzburg before a double from forward Ciaran Long and Greg Printz’s third period powerplay goal secured a third win in Belfast – but it wasn’t enough to seal progression.

Needing to make the top-16, they finished in 17th spot – one point shy of SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, ERC Ingolstadt and HC TWK Innsbruck.

Pardubice took the lead in the first period through Martin Kaut and doubled their lead shortly after when Jan Kolar fired past Tyler Beskorowany, who made 26 saves on the night.

Long struck home his first just 34 seconds later in a frantic start before the Giants secured victory with a further two in the third period.

This season’s return was a marked improvement on last year’s campaign, where the reigning Elite League champions lost five of six matches, and O’Keefe praised the character of his squad.

“It’s huge for for this group,” he told the Champions Hockey League channel. “I thought the scoreline early on didn’t indicate how the game was flowing.

"We had chances to either be equal or ahead early on.

"It was key that the players stuck with it to the very end and then we had a big powerplay to put us ahead.

"I guess that’s the time when you’re thankful for those CHL rules.

“The guys were battling for each other.

"I think they knew that if we won tonight we probably weren’t getting through and it’s a credit to their character wanting to still compete and get a win for these fans.”