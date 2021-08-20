New Giant ‘great addition to forward line’ says Keefe

Canadian forward Jordan Boucher has become the Belfast Giants latest signing. From Montreal, Canada, former NCAA Clarkson University graduate Jordan Boucher has played pro level hockey for the past four years. The 27-year-old forward is well-travelled in the hockey space, having played in the US, Canada, Sweden and Germany throughout his junior and professional on-ice career to date. Picture: Belfast Giants

The Giants coach was speaking after announcing the signing of Canadian forward Jordan Boucher.

Coach Keefe said: “Jordan brings a highly competitive level to the team and is an elite skater. Fans will love watching him fly.

“With Jordan’s skating and experience in some of Europe’s top leagues, we think he will be a great addition to our forward group, and cause problems for opposing teams’ defencemen.”

A graduate of Clarkson University, with a strong college hockey career in the NCAA, the 27-year-old Canadian forward has four years’ professional experience under his belt.

Having kicked off his pro career in 2017 at Binghamton Senators, Boucher arrives in Belfast off the back of a season at Grizzlys Wolfsburg in Germany, where he helped the club reach the play-offs.

Anticipating that first night on the ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast, Boucher said: “It’s going to be special. I think that’s one of the best parts about hockey – playing in front of your home crowd. I heard it’s pretty loud in Belfast, so I’m really excited and looking forward to it.”

He added: “I’ve been training a lot; I like to road-bike in the summer, and I also run a lot.”

Further signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fixtures for the forthcoming ElHL 2021/22 season have now been confirmed, click here for further information.