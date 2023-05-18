News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Owre departs Belfast Giants for Pioneers Vorarlberg in Austria

Sadly one of the Belfast Giants star forwards, Steve Owre, will not be back at the SSE Arena next season.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 18th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 17:05 BST

The Canadian has decided to make the move to Pioneers Vorarlberg in the ICEHL in Austria.

The Pioneers website stated: “The Canadian was already high on the wish list of those responsible for Pioneers last summer. Unfortunately, due to the well-known time problems, a transfer ultimately did not take place.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head coach Dylan Stanley is convinced that had found “the ideal player for the Pioneers mission”.

Belfast Giants’ Steven Owre with Manchester Storm’s Zac Herrmann during Sunday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast Photo by William Cherry/PresseyeBelfast Giants’ Steven Owre with Manchester Storm’s Zac Herrmann during Sunday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Belfast Giants’ Steven Owre with Manchester Storm’s Zac Herrmann during Sunday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Most Popular

The website added: “We’re excited to see Steven perform in Pioneers colours next season.”

Head coach Stanley: “Steve’s skill set fits the requirements profile perfectly. Why I was particularly concerned about his signing. He knows how to win important games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Steve has the mental toughness and hockey skills to decide critical games. That will prove to be an incredibly valuable resource over the course of the season, I'm sure of it.”

Meanwhile Owre told the Pioneers’ website: “I'm really happy that the change has come about this time. I think I can help the team with my fast, skilful game. We want to reach the playoffs together, and I want to contribute to that with my creativity on the offensive.”

No doubt Giants fans will be disappointed to have lost the service of Owre who proved himself to be superb on the ice, but equally a remarkably amiable character off ice, especially when he took the time to speak with the News Letter last season.

Related topics:Head coach