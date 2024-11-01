Davey Todd celebrates winning the 'Race of Legends' Superbike finale at Armoy in July with the Milwaukee BMW team

The Armoy Road Races have been confirmed to take place in its traditional slot on the calendar in 2025 during the final weekend in July.

The ‘Race of Legends’ will run from July 25-26, which is the same weekend as a round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.

England’s Davey Todd, who won the National Superstock 1000 Championship for a second time this year, won the blue riband Superbike race at Armoy and set a new 109mph lap record as part of a hat-trick at the Co Antrim meeting.

However, next year’s date clash with the BSB series will almost certainly prevent Todd from defending his crown at Armoy, with the 29-year-old Senior TT winner expected to make the step into the British Superbike class for 2025.

New club chairman Gareth McAuley, who takes over the role from clerk of the course William Munnis, said planning for the event was already underway.

“Setting the dates for Armoy Road Races 2025 was a top priority for the Club and planning for the event has already begun,” he said.

“Armoy Road Races has a reputation for attracting fans and top-class riders from across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

"Known for its challenging course and incredible community support, the event epitomises Armoy’s rich heritage in the sport.

“I’m honoured to have been appointed Chairman for the 2024/2025 season and we’ll be working hard over the coming months to ensure that the Armoy Road Races 2025 and those attending have yet another unforgettable weekend.”

In July, Todd produced a record-breaking performance to win the headline race on the Milwaukee BMW in style, establishing a new absolute lap record at 109.325mph.

It was his second win in the ‘Race of Legends’ following his maiden triumph in 2022 on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

