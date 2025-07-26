Paul Jordan made it a double in the Supertwin class at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races with another dominant win on Saturday.

The Magherafelt man followed up his win in Friday evening’s race with another excellent ride on the Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Aprilia in mixed conditions.

Jordan, who was a Supertwin winner at the North West 200 in May, felt his way into the race after starting from pole and moved into the lead past Barry Furber (DC Autos Yamaha) on the second lap.

The Ulsterman was leading by only 0.097s, but Jordan began to up the ante and had opened a gap of 3.1s after four laps.

Paul Jordan won both Supertwin races at Armoy on the Jackson Racing Aprilia by Prosper2. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

On Friday, Jordan set a new lap record for the Supertwin class at 100.694mph.

He continued to pull away and was ahead of Furber by 5.4s after the fifth lap, while Michael Sweeney (MSR Aprilia) in third was coming under pressure from Sean Brolly on corrected time, who started from the second wave.

Jordan closed out his second victory of the weekend by 9.6s from Furber, with Brolly overhauling Sweeney to take the final rostrum place on his Aprilia 660.

It was an excellent result for the Londonderry rider, who is a frontrunner in the Senior and Junior Support classes.