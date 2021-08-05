Brad Jones 'undergoes surgery, remains sedated' after Brands Hatch crash

British Superbike rider Brad Jones was invovled in a crash at Brands Hatch on July 24.

The latest update provided by MSVR on Thursday said the English rider remained in Kings College Hospital, London and was under sedation.

The statement said: “MSVR is able to provide the following update to Brad Jones' condition, following his accident during the Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Brands Hatch on 24 July.

“He remains under the care of the medical team at Kings College Hospital, London.

“He recently underwent a successful operation on his pelvis and his chest and pelvic injuries are settling.

“Brad’s neurological condition remains the primary focus. He remains under sedation, which is being gradually reduced, and awaits further scans. Once these investigations are completed, it is planned to stop sedation and allow him to wake.