The BeerMonster Ducati rider claimed third place behind FHO Racing BMW’s Josh Brookes and Leon Haslam on the ROKiT BMW after the race was stopped on the penultimate lap of 12 due to rain.

Irwin, who made a winning debut on the Panigale V4R at the opening round at Silverstone on Easter Sunday, is second in the championship going into Monday’s races at the bank holiday meeting in Cheshire.

The 33-year-old, last year’s title runner-up, says the fact he was left disappointed with third place is a sign of his approach to this year’s championship.

Glenn Irwin (right) on the podium at Oulton Park after finishing third in the Sprint race, which was won by Josh Brookes from Leon Haslam. Picture: David Yeomans

“I felt good, especially at the beginning,” Irwin said.

“The three of us at the front had strengths and weaknesses in different areas so there was a bit of a yo-yo effect without any of us having an opportunity to overtake anywhere.

“I had a chance on the tenth lap, which, in hindsight, I should have taken with the red flag but that’s racing.

“The bike felt good and the longer races tomorrow should suit us more and whilst it’s good to have taken some points from Tommy [Bridewell] today, I’ll be looking to take some off Josh tomorrow,” he added.

“What pleases me is to be really frustrated with a third position, because that’s the mentality we need to win this championship this year.”

Brookes won by 0.186s from Haslam, with Irwin two tenths adrift in third spot.

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) was fourth, with Irwin’s BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell next. Bridewell started the race from 15th place after a damp qualifying session.

Honda Racing’s Andrew Irwin finished sixth.

Michael Dunlop had a DNF in the race on the Hawk Racing Honda. Dunlop is using the BSB meeting for track time ahead of the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT.

Monday's BSB races are scheduled for 1.15pm and 4.30pm.

Carrick’s Alastair Seeley will start the National Superstock 1000 race from pole on the SYNETIQ BMW.

The 43-year-old, a former champion in the class, was fastest in free practice in the dry and also in the wet qualifying session.

“The boys gave me a great bike there and with the red flag we changed a little thing with the rear, and it felt a lot better and I’d more grip,” Seeley said.

“I could push on, but at 43 years of age I should know better! I crossed a white line at the chicane and had a bit of a moment, so then I just settled down and tried to be smooth and tried not to brake too hard on the new tarmac, because I crashed two weeks ago doing that [during a test].

“Not bad for a wee postman from Carrick I guess.”

In the Supersport class, championship leader Lee Johnston was fifth fastest in qualifying while Dunlop was 10th on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Young Dungannon rider Cameron Dawson claimed fourth in the opening National Junior Superstock race.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP race was won by Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia from Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder, who was victorious in the Sprint race on Saturday. Aussie Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM) claimed third.

