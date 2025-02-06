Joey Dunlop rounds Quarterbridge on the SP1 Honda on his way to victory in the Formula 1 TT at his final TT in 2000. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

This year’s Classic TT on the Isle of Man will pay homage to Ulster road racing legend Joey Dunlop, 25 years on from his final TT in 2000.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster sporting legend’s nephew Michael will complete a demonstration lap on a replica of the famous factory Honda VTR SP-1 that Joey rode to victory in the Formula 1 TT in 2000, weeks before the 48-year-old died in a racing accident at Tallinn, Estonia, as the celebration of his glittering TT career reaches an emotional crescendo on Friday, August 29.

“At the dawn of a new millennium, Joey Dunlop, already a living legend, delivered a performance for the ages,” said a statement from the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Racing a factory Honda SP1 in the Formula 1 TT, the Ballymoney icon defied rising competition and the passage of time to seize a victory that remains one of the Mountain Course’s most celebrated moments.”

Last year, Michael became the most successful rider in TT history, winning four races to surpass his uncle’s 24-year-old record of 26 victories, setting a new benchmark of 29 triumphs.

To mark the milestone anniversary, an exclusive pop-up exhibition will also be held from August 20-29, featuring original memorabilia from the Dunlop family collection, including Joey’s race leathers, helmets, and trophies.

Joey also won the Junior and Ultra-Lightweight races in 2000 for a final hat-trick on the island, cementing his name into TT folklore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special exhibition will include a number of personal keepsakes from 23-time TT winner John McGuinness and Michael Rutter, who finished second and third behind Joey in the 2000 Formula 1 TT.

To further honour Joey’s legacy, a pop-up cinema will showcase the defining moments of his career.

The Classic TT is making a comeback in 2025 after a six-year absence, with racing taking place after the conclusion of the Manx Grand Prix.

Five races will be held across two days on Wednesday, August 27 and Friday, August 29, with qualifying getting underway on August 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new-look schedule will begin with the Formula 1 TT for 1990s Superbikes, followed by the Lightweight TT and the Historic Junior TT.