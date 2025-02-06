Classic TT to honour road racing legend Joey Dunlop in 25th anniversary year of his final TT
The Ulster sporting legend’s nephew Michael will complete a demonstration lap on a replica of the famous factory Honda VTR SP-1 that Joey rode to victory in the Formula 1 TT in 2000, weeks before the 48-year-old died in a racing accident at Tallinn, Estonia, as the celebration of his glittering TT career reaches an emotional crescendo on Friday, August 29.
“At the dawn of a new millennium, Joey Dunlop, already a living legend, delivered a performance for the ages,” said a statement from the organisers.
“Racing a factory Honda SP1 in the Formula 1 TT, the Ballymoney icon defied rising competition and the passage of time to seize a victory that remains one of the Mountain Course’s most celebrated moments.”
Last year, Michael became the most successful rider in TT history, winning four races to surpass his uncle’s 24-year-old record of 26 victories, setting a new benchmark of 29 triumphs.
To mark the milestone anniversary, an exclusive pop-up exhibition will also be held from August 20-29, featuring original memorabilia from the Dunlop family collection, including Joey’s race leathers, helmets, and trophies.
Joey also won the Junior and Ultra-Lightweight races in 2000 for a final hat-trick on the island, cementing his name into TT folklore.
The special exhibition will include a number of personal keepsakes from 23-time TT winner John McGuinness and Michael Rutter, who finished second and third behind Joey in the 2000 Formula 1 TT.
To further honour Joey’s legacy, a pop-up cinema will showcase the defining moments of his career.
The Classic TT is making a comeback in 2025 after a six-year absence, with racing taking place after the conclusion of the Manx Grand Prix.
Five races will be held across two days on Wednesday, August 27 and Friday, August 29, with qualifying getting underway on August 20.
The new-look schedule will begin with the Formula 1 TT for 1990s Superbikes, followed by the Lightweight TT and the Historic Junior TT.
A climactic finale on August 29 starts with the Historic Senior TT followed by the Senior Classic TT for Superbikes, bringing the festival to a close.