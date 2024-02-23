Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Team principal Faye Ho’s high-flying team is embarking on only its fourth season in the sport but has already become established as a major force in BSB and on the roads with the M1000RR machines.

Last year, Peter Hickman claimed three wins for the team at the TT, sealing a Superstock double and toasting victory in the coveted Senior race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hickman also set a new outright lap record for the 37.73-mile Mountain Course on the FHO Racing BMW Superstock machine at over 136mph.

FHO Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman celebrates with the Senior TT trophy in 2023

The Louth man rounded out the season with a dominant success at the Macau Grand Prix – team owner Ho’s home event.

Aussie Josh Brookes – a former two-time BSB champion – bagged eight rostrums in the series in 2023 and earned two wins. Brookes also returned to the TT for the first time since 2018 and impressed with a fifth place in the blue riband Senior.

This season, Hickman and Brookes will again spearhead FHO Racing’s BSB challenge, while both riders will also return to the TT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the team will sit out the North West 200 in May to concentrate on its BSB and TT commitments, with logistical pressures cited in the decision with the Ulster road race taking place between the Oulton Park (May 4-6) and Donington Park (May 17-19) BSB rounds before the TT.

FHO Racing withdrew from the North West 200 last year after Hickman and Brookes were prevented from competing in the opening Superstock race moments before it began, with the carbon wheels on their machines deemed ineligible under MCUI rules.

Team Principal Ho said: “I’m so delighted that FHO Racing remains as the official BMW Motorrad team at the TT Races, as well as in the British Championship.

“We’re still a relatively young team, so to have factory status already, it’s just a dream come true, and I can’t thank BMW Motorrad enough; my team and my riders – it’s just fantastic. It’s great to see all the hard work and determination receiving recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“FHO Racing has certainly turned heads and made an impression in the sport, not only with myself as a female team owner, but our presence, branding and our results on the roads, and I can’t wait to take FHO Racing further.”

Uwe Geyer, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Marketing and Customer Racing, said the team’s official status ensured close links with BMW’s engineers in the factory-backed World Superbike team.

“We are proud of our strong partnership with Faye Ho and the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team and delighted to continue this successful collaboration,” he said.

“We already celebrated a lot of successes together in BSB and road racing, with Peter Hickman’s wins at the Isle of Man TT and at Macau, just being some highlights. FHO Racing BMW Motorrad is an important partner for us to emphasise our product performance in the UK and on the international scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As BMW Motorrad Motorsport, we strive to provide the team with the best basis package for their championship, and this also includes rapid technical adaptions that are required for 2024.

“For example, we need to use production camshafts in the BSB Superbike engines from this year on. One key of success is that the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team directly benefits from the work of our engineers in our WorldSBK Teams and the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team with the BMW M1000RR,” added Geyer.

“The frame, swingarm and fuel tank have been developed in WorldSBK and can now be used by FHO Racing BMW Motorrad in BSB.

“This way, we form a bridge between the Superbike World Championship and the highly competitive BSB and provide our BMW teams with a package that offers them a solid basis to be successful.