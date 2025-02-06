Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Ulster Superbike champion and British Superbike rider Carl Phillips believes the time is right to make his racing return in 2025.

The Lisburn man last rode a bike competitively at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in 2022.

Phillips, who made his BSB debut with the Gearlink Kawasaki team in 2018, will ride a Kawasaki for Jason McCaw’s J McC Roofing Racing Team in the Ulster Superbike Championship.

The 31-year-old clinched the Ulster title in 2019 and Phillips says he is ready for another championship tilt after two years away from the sport.

Carl Phillips in action on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki in 2019. Picture: Derek Wilson Photography

“My last time on a bike was at the Sunflower in 2022 but I’ve been keeping my hand in riding enduro motocross for the past year and I’m really enjoying it,” Phillips said.

“I had been looking at coming back but I didn’t want to commit to anything unless it was a good enough package.

“It might take a round or two, but I feel sharp in myself from riding enduro and I’m ready to get back to it, but I just need to get plenty of track time.

“I’m trying to get some track days in and the team has some test days booked at Kirkistown, so I want to try and get out as much as I can before the first round.”

Lisburn's Carl Phillips won the Ulster Superbike Championship in 2019. Picture: Derek Wilson Photography

Phillips made his debut at the North West 200 in 2019 and last raced at the event in 2022, but he has no plans to return to the north coast road race this year.

“I’ve three kids now, I’m 31 and I’m happy and content, but never say never – I’ll just give it a bye-ball for the time being,” he said.

Phillips previously rode for the J McC Racing Team in 2019 before splitting from the Banbridge outfit midway through the season.

Jordanstown rider Andy Reid and former Grand Prix winner Jeremy McWilliams have been confirmed with Jason McCaw’s J McC Roofing Racing Team for 2025.

Team owner McCaw said the three-man line-up represents “one of the strongest” teams ever in the series.

“It’s probably one of the strongest teams ever in the Ulster Superbike Championship,” said team owner McCaw. “It’s a big commitment with a lot of machinery to be sorted but that’s how we’re approaching 2025.”

Reid made his racing comeback last year after a five-year break from motorcycle racing and will be looking to stake his claim for the title.

McWilliams will undertake a full season of racing in the domestic series and has Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin machinery at his disposal.