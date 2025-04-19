Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Enkalon Trophy winner Carl Phillips was left to rue a yellow flag on the final lap of the deciding Ulster Superbike race at Bishopscourt on Saturday, thwarting his plans for a last-gasp pass.

Pole man Phillips had to settle for the runner-up spot behind Korie McGreevy, but the 2019 Enkalon winner says his performances on the J McC Racing Kawasaki have filled him with confidence going into the Belfast Club’s Easter Monday meeting at Kirkistown.

The event is the third round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship and the opening round of the club’s ‘Big 3 Series’.

Lisburn rider Phillips made his racing comeback this season for the first time since competing at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in 2022.

Carl Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Ulster Superbike race from Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Daniel Matheson (LMLR BMW) at the 49th Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt on Saturday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

He won the opening Enkalon Superbike race at Bishopscourt on a soaking wet track after swapping places with McAdoo Racing’s McGreevy on the final lap.

In the second race, Phillips worked his way through from third into second place on the damp circuit behind McGreevy and had planned to make his move into Ringawaddy on the final lap.

However, a yellow flag meant he had to hold position and he lost out by a tenth of a second, with McGreevy lifting the silverware.

Now, Phillips is hoping for more success at Monday’s Easter holiday meeting at Kirkistown, where practice and qualifying is scheduled to commence from 9am.

“I passed Korie on the last lap into turn 2 but he got past me again, but I had it worked out for the back section on the last lap,” Phillips explained.

“I had Korie lined up but as soon as I came onto the straight I just saw the yellow flag out the corner of my eye.

“Then there was a backmarker at the last corner, so it just didn’t happen.

“I’ll try and work harder for Easter Monday but I really wanted that (Enkalon Trophy) back and I was fired up for it,” added the former Ulster Superbike champion.

“I’m enjoying it and I feel more mature, so I feel better with everything and I’m confident going into Monday.

“I’m happy enough and I’m over the moon with how I’m riding after being away for so long to come back and be sharp.”

All the Ulster Superbike regulars will be back on track again at Kirkistown, where Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop is entered in the Superbike and Supersport classes on BMW and Ducati machinery.