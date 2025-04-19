Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Proud’ Korie McGreevy intends to take the Enkalon Trophy into his workplace next week after emulating his employer, Phillip McCallen, by winning the famous Irish motorcycling trophy for the first time.

The McAdoo Kawasaki rider secured the on Saturday at the second round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

On an excellent day for the former British Junior Superstock champion, McGreevy also won the IFS David Wood Trophy for the third time following two dominant victories in the Supersport races.

The Ballynahinch man had to settle for the runner-up spot in the first Enkalon Trophy race in the Ulster Superbike opener behind Lisburn’s Carl Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki), who pulled off a firm overtake on the brakes in the rain on the last lap at the final chicane to take the win by 0.110s.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider Korie McGreevy won the Enkalon Trophy and David Wood Trophy after a treble at Bishopscourt on Saturday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

McGreevy, though, was a narrow winner in the second race on a damp track after Phillips’ hopes of a last-gasp pass were undone by a yellow flag.

Both riders were locked together on 50 points in the Enkalon standings but when the rulebook was consulted, McGreevy was declared the winner based on his victory by 0.171s in the second race.

“I’m proud to get my name on that trophy and that’s my 52nd win with McAdoo, so I’m now getting accustomed to it!” said McGreevy.

“I’m going to take that trophy to work with me because my employer’s name is on that trophy too (1991 winner Phillip McCallen).

“I got Daniel (Matheson) into the chicane and Carl did make a lunge on me on the last lap, but I got him back and the yellow flag helped me a bit or I’m sure he would have went after me again.

“I’m proud but we can’t have any celebrations tonight because we have to go again on Monday and hopefully retain our championship lead.”

Co Down’s Daniel Matheson, the early leader in the second race, was third on his LMLR BMW.

Ray McCullough was the first winner of the Enkalon Trophy in 1975 and in addition to McCallen, McGreevy joins a stellar cast including Gary Cowan, Robert Dunlop, Alan Irwin, Johnny Rea, Michael Laverty, Cameron Donald and Alastair Seeley.

Ross Irwin finished fourth in race two on the Magic Bullet Honda ahead of Andy Reid (J McC Racing Kawasaki) and reigning Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW), who failed to finish the first race.

Gary McCoy (Madbros BMW) and Aaron Spence (Sebden Steel/Spence Engineering Honda) completed the top eight.

The impressive Matheson also finished third in the first Superbike race behind Phillips and McGreevy, with 2024 winner Ryan Gibson taking fourth ahead of Spence and Irwin. Reid was seventh followed by McCoy.

Conor Cummins and the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team withdrew from the event due to the conditions to focus on the upcoming road racing season, while Mike Browne also did not race on Saturday on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

McGreevy won the first David Wood Supersport race by 15 seconds from Christian Elkin (DynoCentreNI Yamaha), with Matheson third on his Yamaha.

In the second race, McGreevy’s winning margin on the McAdoo Kawasaki was five seconds from Elkin, with Graeme Irwin rounding out the top three on his Magic Bullet Ducati.

Donegal’s Caolan Irwin won both Supertwin races on the Burows/RK Racing Aprilia from Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki).

Racing went ahead on Saturday after the schedule on Good Friday was washed out by heavy rain.