Glenn Irwin is confident he will realise his long-held goal of becoming British Superbike champion as the Ulster rider gears up for the Showdown decider this weekend at Brands Hatch.

Irwin is 7.5 points behind his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell with 105 up for grabs across the final three races of a dramatic 2023 season at the Kent track.

The Carrick man, last year’s title runner-up, is bidding to make history as the first rider from Northern Ireland to clinch the BSB championship.

“The mathematics speak for themselves and although we could dwell on the previous round, that doesn’t align with my plan on where this championship is going,” said Irwin.

BeerMonster Ducati team-mates Glenn Irwin (2) and Tommy Bridewell (46) are gearing up for the final round of the Bitish Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch this weekend.

“I’ve said all along that there is a long-term goal for this season and that’s to become British Superbike champion, and I still maintain that, and I feel it is going to happen.

“I plan to shape my own upwards trajectory so if I listen to my own advice, then it’s all to play for.

“I just want to enjoy the weekend, have some fun and the plan is to come away with the number one plate.”

Irwin failed to score any points at the penultimate round of the series at Donnington Park during a controversial weekend, when he was taken out by England’s Bridewell at the Melbourne Loop in the second race while in contention for victory.

Bridewell was hit with a three-place grid penalty for the final race at the Leicestershire circuit and three penalty points, while Irwin received two penalty points after remonstrating with his team-mate immediately after the incident.

Wet weather added to the tension ahead of the third race at Donington, but Irwin’s hopes were over before they began when he was ruled out at the start of the first lap due to a technical issue with his Ducati.

Bridewell finished ninth, missing the chance to inflict heavier damage on Irwin’s title challenge, and holds a slender advantage going into Saturday’s Sprint race at Brands.

“It’s hard to believe it’s the final round already but I’m looking forward to getting the championship decider underway this weekend,” said Bridewell.

“I’m in the position where everyone else wants to be at the head of the table and arriving at Brands Hatch, I’m feeling very confident.

“We have shown earlier in the season we have good pace in both the wet and the dry so if there’s one track I’d like the title to be decided at, it’s there.

“Hopefully it will all work out well and if everything goes to plan, I’ll do the team, myself and of course Paul [Bird] proud by lifting the champion’s trophy.”

The PBM team has won the BSB crown a record eight times and both riders are also eager to win the championship in memory of team owner Paul Bird, who passed away in September aged 56.

OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde is 27.5 points behind Bridewell, with former champion Leon Haslam six points further down in fourth.

Haslam’s hopes were dented at Donington when his ROKiT BMW suffered an engine failure in the latter stages of the final race when he held second place, missing out on a valuable 20-point boost.

Free practice gets underway on Friday from 12:45pm followed by final free practice and qualifying on Saturday (12:30pm).