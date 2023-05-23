Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick claims fourth overall at Round Two of the Bridgestone Masters

The Chambers Husqvarna rider was in great form, coming off the previous weekend’s ninth overall at the British Championship meeting at Fox Hills.

In qualifying McCormick finished second fastest for the MX2 class. In his opening race, unfortunately he was taken out by another rider before fighting back from last to sixth by the flag.

“I made a great start lying second MX2 on the opening lap, then disaster!" he said. “I was taken out by one of the 450 riders and despite twisting the handle bars I managed to fight through from last to sixth by the chequered flag”

Glenn McCormick finished 4th overall at Round Two of the Bridgestone Masters at Cusses Gorse

In race two he was into the top three off the start gate and ended up battling with Carlton Husband before getting the better of the Kawasaki rider for third.

“It was my first time racing in the Bridgestone Masters this year and to be honest I enjoyed the technical Cusses Gorse track,” he added. “It sets me up nicely for this weekend’s fourth round of British at Blaxhall.”

Round two of the Start Solar MRA Youth Challenge, hosted by the South Down Club, took place at Tandragee MX Park and with 140 entries on the day there was some close and exciting racing over the classes.

The closest finish of the day came in the opening five lap auto race with only 0.080s separating Callum Beattie and Mason Shields at the flag.

Jack Quinn took victory in race two with Shields again second, just over half a second adrift. Eight-year-old Shields from Lurgan claimed the overall with a comfortable win in race three. Beattie finished for second overall with Coalisland’s Quinn third overall.

Moneymore’s Andrew Anderson was the overall winner in the Cadet class with two wins and a second. Szymon Skuratowski and Max Jones completed the podium.

Lisburn’s Caleb Ross comfortably won all three 65 Junior races.

There was no stopping John McCann in the S/W 85 class as he completed a perfect day with three wins after setting the fastest lap in timed practice. Jamie McKee finished second overall with the second McCann brother James, finishing third.

Tom Bishop from Newtownards ran out the overall winner of the B/W85 class with a second-first-second.

Pre-race favourite Lewis Spratt, winner of race one, finished runner up after an engine blew in race two. The Omagh rider raced his spare bike to victory in race three.

The 14-year-old raced the following day at round two of the Errigal Championship, Donegal, claiming two wins and a second in the handicap race on the McCullaghs Centra/Todds Leap KTM.

Tiernan Flynn was the 125 overall winner at Tandragee.

In the 250 class, Cork’s Fin Wilson was the gate to flag winner of race one but had to fight hard for his race two victory, only getting past Jake Farrelly two laps from the flag.

Again Farrelly was the leader on the opening laps of race three before Wilson took the lead on lap four to cross the line with over eight seconds to spare. Cookstown’s James McAdoo finished third overall.

Niall Cregan claimed the adult support class with wins in race two and three after battling his way through the field from sixth on the opening lap of race one to finish second behind Nathan Green.