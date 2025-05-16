Injured North West 200 riders continuing their recoveries - no life-threatening injuries but three competitors set to miss Isle of Man TT
Yorkshireman Jamie Coward is set to miss the Isle of Man TT following his spill in the opening Supertwin race at Quarry Hill, which caused a red flag.
The KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart rider’s injuries included a deep puncture wound to his leg and a broken finger.
Northern Ireland’s Gary McCoy has been ruled out of his TT debut after a red flag incident at Mill Road roundabout in qualifying involving England’s Craig Neve.
McCoy’s injuries included 11 broken ribs, two fractures in his pelvis, a punctured right lung, a broken collarbone, a fractured right wrist, a broken left thumb and a small bleed in the brain.
McCoy was taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash while Neve was airlifted to hospital in Belfast.
Neve suffered chest injuries and was placed into a medically induced coma.
However, he has since been brought around again and has been moved out of intensive care.
A statement from the Bathams Racing team said his recovery was going “well”.
A replacement rider is being sought by team boss Michael Rutter for the TT, which is scheduled to begin on May 26.
Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian came off at Church in the second Supersport race in another red flag crash.
His PHR Performance Triumph 765 caught fire in the accident and was destroyed.
Team boss Peter Hickman said Bian may have “damaged a couple of vertebrae” but added that a full diagnosis was yet to be made.
Hickman added: “We are waiting to see what the specialist says, and hopefully, he can still make the TT, which is a couple of weeks away, so we have some time to recover. He was going really well.”
Italian rider Luca Gottardi came off at Quarry Hill in the feature North West 200 Superbike race, resulting in a red flag. Gottardi was airlifted to hospital with ‘fractures’.