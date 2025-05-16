Several riders hurt in crashes at the North West 200 are continuing their recoveries, with none suffering life-threatening injuries.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward is set to miss the Isle of Man TT following his spill in the opening Supertwin race at Quarry Hill, which caused a red flag.

The KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart rider’s injuries included a deep puncture wound to his leg and a broken finger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s Gary McCoy has been ruled out of his TT debut after a red flag incident at Mill Road roundabout in qualifying involving England’s Craig Neve.

Bathams Racing rider Craig Neve (left) has been moved out of intensive care. (Photo Pacemaker Press)

McCoy’s injuries included 11 broken ribs, two fractures in his pelvis, a punctured right lung, a broken collarbone, a fractured right wrist, a broken left thumb and a small bleed in the brain.

McCoy was taken to hospital by ambulance after the crash while Neve was airlifted to hospital in Belfast.

Neve suffered chest injuries and was placed into a medically induced coma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has since been brought around again and has been moved out of intensive care.

Cookstown man Gary McCoy sustained an extensive list of injuries and will miss his Isle of Man TT debut. (Photo credit: Gary McCoy/Madbros Racing)

A statement from the Bathams Racing team said his recovery was going “well”.

A replacement rider is being sought by team boss Michael Rutter for the TT, which is scheduled to begin on May 26.

Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian came off at Church in the second Supersport race in another red flag crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His PHR Performance Triumph 765 caught fire in the accident and was destroyed.

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward is a doubt for the Isle of Man TT after a crash at the North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Team boss Peter Hickman said Bian may have “damaged a couple of vertebrae” but added that a full diagnosis was yet to be made.

Hickman added: “We are waiting to see what the specialist says, and hopefully, he can still make the TT, which is a couple of weeks away, so we have some time to recover. He was going really well.”