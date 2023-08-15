The Moto-Cycle/JP Transport Gas Gas rider wrapped up the Expert MX1 title in race two before winning the Tommy Stewart Memorial trophy in the final race of the day.

“It’s always good to get a championship and great for the team that has helped me all year,” Meara said.

Meara, who is part of MXoN Team Ireland who will compete in Ernée, France in October, won the opening two races comfortably despite a crash in race one. He was caught napping off the start in race three but came through to win by over 13 seconds.

Jason Meara was crowned Ulster MX1 champion with brother Jack winning the experts MX2 championship at Saul. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

“I went to Ernée a few years ago to spectate and it was one of the most impressive tracks I have ever been at,” Meara continued. "I’m looking forward to racing it, representing Ireland.

“They dropped the gate really quick for the Tommy Stewart. I wasn’t expecting that and just dropped the clutch, making a terrible start. Luckily enough I was out wide and swung round quite a few riders into turn one to get inside the top six.”

He passed early pacesetters James Mackrell and Glenn McCormick to lead by lap four.

“Once I got out front I put my head down then backed it off a bit on the closing laps to bring it home stead,” said Meara.

Glenn McCormick with the Billy Hutton Memorial Trophy after winning all three MX2 races at Saul. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

"I really enjoyed the day and fair play to everyone in the Knock club for putting on a great event.”

It was a good day for the Meara family with 15-year-old Jack, in his first year in the adult class, claiming the semi expert MX2 championship.

“It’s been not too bad a year,” he said. “I only came into the championship at the second round after being too young for round one.

"I managed to pull the points back and come out on top at the last round.”

MX2 Ulster champion James Mackrell with his team at Saul. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

After many career-threatening injuries, 2023 became a comeback season for 25-year-old Belfast rider James Mackrel, who claimed the MX2 title.

“I am enjoying the wee bike a lot better,” said Mackrel. “I think it suits my riding style a lot better. I’ve just had a few off years with a broken back and neck, which shot my confidence a bit.

"Now I’m getting back to myself and hope to head to England for the remaining rounds and see how we get on.”

Glenn McCormick lifted the Billy Hutton memorial trophy after winning all three MX2 races on the Chambers Husqvarna.

Coleraine teenager Travis Toye was crowned Y3 Ulster Champion at Seaforde

It was a good week for the Glenoe rider, who was selected for the MXoN team alongside Martin Barr and Jason Meara.

“Saul is a great track and with the nations coming up I just need to keep racing,” he said. “It was good racing again with Jason as we kept pushing each other on."

At the penultimate round of the Quad/Sidecar Ulster championship at Seaforde, unbeaten Travis Toye lifted the Y3 Ulster championship.

Moria brothers Dean and Ross Dillon closed in on their respective championships.