Jason Meara satisfied with solid sixth in penultimate round of MXGB championship
The Moto-Cycle Gas Gas rider qualified sixth fastest before finishing sixth in the opening race.
“I made a mid-pack start before charging through the first couple of corners to run inside the top five,” said Meara, who is sixth in the championship. “Unfortunately I stalled the bike near the finish and ended up sixth.”
Another sixth in race two completed a good day for the local rider, who added: “Again I made a decent start but ran wide at Turn1 and lost a couple of positions, dropping from fourth to sixth. It was a good enough day and I’m happy enough with sixth overall.”
Ballyclare’s Martin Barr had a tough day on the Apico Honda finishing tenth overall after finishing tenth and 11th in his races.
“It was a disaster day,” said Barr. “I got took down in race one and from last had to battle through to tenth.
"I made a decent start in race two but my goggles broke and although I rode as long as possible… in the end I had to discard them. When I got hit in the eye by a stone the best I could manage was 11th, for 10th overall.
"It completely ruined any chance I had of a top three finish in the championship,” added Barr, who is now seventh in the standings.
In the MX2 class Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick finished seventh overall on the Chambers KTM.
McCormick qualified 11th fastest before finishing sixth in race one and 10th in his second race.
He said: “I hole-shotted race one, however when Tommy Searle passed me it unsettled me a bit and I dropped back.
"I regrouped and was involved in the battle for fifth before getting pipped at the line by 0.004s by Joel Rizzi. Unfortunately I lost the front brake in race two but kept battling to secure tenth for seventh overall.
"It was my best result of the year and I’m happy with my weekend.”
Jack Meara finished fourth overall in the youth 250 on the Moto-Cycle GasGas while Alfie Herron claimed fifth in the BW 85 class with Ethan Gawley finishing sixth in the SW 85.
Meanwhile, the two-day Ulster and Irish Quad and Sidecar Championship meeting at Sperrin MX Park saw Lisburn’s Gary Moulds and Paul Horton wrap up the Ulster Sidecar title with two second places behind overall winners on the day, Neil Campbell and Ross Graham.
In the Irish series it was Jonathan Wilson and Andrew Rowan, despite blowing an engine in race two, who claimed the championship with wins in race one and three.
David Cowan, from Banbridge, completed an Ulster and Irish championship double in the Premier Quad Championship with second overall on Saturday behind Mark McLernon for the Ulster title. A win in race one and a second behind overall winner Paul Edgar was enough to secure the Irish title on the Sunday.
Five riders celebrated double Ulster and Irish quad championship wins, including Matthew Gilchrist in the semi expert, Jamie Wilson (clubman), Macy Edgar (Y1), Corey Murry (Y2) and Matthew Wilson (Y3).
There was also championship success for Ryan Jackson, who was crowned the 2024 AMCA British BW 85 champion.
The Saintfield N.I. Hoses GasGas rider came into the final round lying second in the series, six points down on the series leader.
However, after a fine weekend at Lower Drayton that saw the NI Hoses Gas Gas rider score a 3-2-2-2 for second overall, the title was in the bag.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.