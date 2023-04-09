News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Lee Johnston doubles up in British Supersport races but North West 200 and Isle of Man TT still top priorities

Lee Johnston may have stolen a march on his rivals with a double in the British Supersport Championship at Silverstone, but the Fermanagh man says the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT remain his big objectives in 2023.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 9th Apr 2023, 17:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 17:49 BST

Johnston qualified on pole on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha on Saturday and won the Sprint race with a lights-to-flag performance, holding off Luke Stapleford by two tenths of a second at the finish.

on Sunday, Johnston and young Donegal rider Rhys Irwin (Astro JJR Suzuki) battled throughout the 25-lap race, but former Junior Superstock champion Johnston had enough in hand to hold out for his second victory of the weekend at the Northamptonshire circuit by a mere 0.062s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The North West 200 and TT winner now leads the championship by 12 points after the first round from Australia’s Tom Toparis – third yesterday on the Macadam Yamaha – but Johnston’s targets remain unchanged this season.

Lee Johnston won both British Supersport races at Silverstone on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha to take the title lead after the first round of the championship.Lee Johnston won both British Supersport races at Silverstone on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha to take the title lead after the first round of the championship.
Lee Johnston won both British Supersport races at Silverstone on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha to take the title lead after the first round of the championship.
Most Popular

“The main focus is the North West 200 and TT, and I don’t mean that to belittle this championship in any shape or form, but that’s where we make our money and it’s what the sponsors come for,” said Johnston.

“I’d love to do the whole championship but at the minute it’s not just on the cards.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On his double win, he added: “I’m chuffed to bits… the bike was amazing again.”

Randalstown’s James McManus finished eighth on the Completely Motorbikes Triumph with his team-mate and younger brother James in 14th.

Lee Johnston celebrates his victory in Saturday's British Supersport Sprint race at Silverstone.Lee Johnston celebrates his victory in Saturday's British Supersport Sprint race at Silverstone.
Lee Johnston celebrates his victory in Saturday's British Supersport Sprint race at Silverstone.

Eunan McGlinchey came home in 18th on the Val-Tech Yamaha.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cameron Dawson bagged a podium in third in the National Junior Superstock race on the MSS Kawasaki.

Antrim’s Nikki Coates was black-flagged in the main BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup race after failing to undertake a ride-through penalty for jumping the start.

Coates, racing competitively for the first time in six years, was third in Heat 1 behind Richard Cooper and Michael Rutter.

Meanwhile, young prospect Adam Browne was ninth in both British Junior Supersport races after qualifying on pole.

Fermanagh