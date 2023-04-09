Johnston qualified on pole on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha on Saturday and won the Sprint race with a lights-to-flag performance, holding off Luke Stapleford by two tenths of a second at the finish.

on Sunday, Johnston and young Donegal rider Rhys Irwin (Astro JJR Suzuki) battled throughout the 25-lap race, but former Junior Superstock champion Johnston had enough in hand to hold out for his second victory of the weekend at the Northamptonshire circuit by a mere 0.062s.

The North West 200 and TT winner now leads the championship by 12 points after the first round from Australia’s Tom Toparis – third yesterday on the Macadam Yamaha – but Johnston’s targets remain unchanged this season.

“The main focus is the North West 200 and TT, and I don’t mean that to belittle this championship in any shape or form, but that’s where we make our money and it’s what the sponsors come for,” said Johnston.

“I’d love to do the whole championship but at the minute it’s not just on the cards.”

On his double win, he added: “I’m chuffed to bits… the bike was amazing again.”

Randalstown’s James McManus finished eighth on the Completely Motorbikes Triumph with his team-mate and younger brother James in 14th.

Lee Johnston celebrates his victory in Saturday's British Supersport Sprint race at Silverstone.

Eunan McGlinchey came home in 18th on the Val-Tech Yamaha.

Cameron Dawson bagged a podium in third in the National Junior Superstock race on the MSS Kawasaki.

Antrim’s Nikki Coates was black-flagged in the main BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup race after failing to undertake a ride-through penalty for jumping the start.

Coates, racing competitively for the first time in six years, was third in Heat 1 behind Richard Cooper and Michael Rutter.