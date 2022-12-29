Series organiser Phillip McCullough might have been soaking wet after watching the last rider take the chequered flag but he was delighted with the success of the series.

“The entry has been the best yet and the series has been a massive success,” he said. “Being a winter series, Magilligan was probably the only place in the country you could ride.

"It was great to see all the young ones in the PW class...the one I personally like to see most because that’s where the youngsters get introduced into the sport.

Winter Series champions, from left, Ethan Gawley, Liam Devlin, Lewis Spratt, Robbie McCullough and James McCann

"I have to say a big thanks to everyone.

"Already there has been a few riders from England making enquiries about coming over...we also have the go-ahead to run the 2023 Ulster Youth Championship with the same format.

"Going to a youth-only day is the way to go and that’s how 2023 will be as well.”

Randalstown’s Liam Devlin had the honour of winning the very first race in the series back in October and at the final round he wrapped up the PW Beginners’ Championship with a fifth in race one behind title runner-up Jamie Carmichael followed by victory in races two and three. Dylan McAuley finished third in the championship.

It was a big day for six-year-old Downpatrick rider Ollie Denvir as he made his racing debut in the PW class, finishing sixth overall.

In the B/W85 class, Omagh’s Lewis Spratt had his first outing on the all-new McCullaghs Centra KTM. The 14-year-old looked odds-on to complete the series unbeaten until he slipped off two laps from home while in the lead.

Wicklow’s Kole Nally made the most of Spratt’s crash and swept into the lead, taking the chequered flag nearly two seconds clear of the new champion.

In the championship standings, Bobby Burns completed the top three.

It was all up for grabs in the S/W85 class between Markethill’s Jamie McKee and Randalstown’s James McCann.

After the opening two races McKee had a slender five-point lead but a crash in race three saw the championship slip away as McCann took victory and the title six points clear of his rival, with Kyle Graham third.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley had a clean sweep in the 65cc class, riding the Derryhale Haulage/AK Motorcycles/Fluid Plumbing KTM machine. Jamie Larkin finished second overall in the championship, with Riley O’Neill third.

Seven-year-old Dungiven rider Caleb Duffy was crowned champion in the automatic class.

Londonderry’s Jake Sayers secured the overall with three wins and finish fourth behind Jack Quinn and Jay Knox in the championship.