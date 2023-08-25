News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Manx Grand Prix: Friday's opening Lightweight race and qualifying session cancelled due to deteriorating weather on Isle of Man

Friday’s Sure Lightweight race and final qualifying sessions at the Manx Grand Prix have been cancelled due to deteriorating weather on the Isle of Man.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

The schedule was already in doubt due to the threat of rain, with the organisers only confirming at noon it would go ahead as planned.

However, Classic Superbike qualifying was red-flagged on the opening lap, with rain beginning to fall around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Riders were brought back to the grandstand and Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced his decision to cancel the remainder of the day’s schedule.

Friday's Sure Lightweight race and qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to deteriorating weather on the Isle of Man.Friday's Sure Lightweight race and qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to deteriorating weather on the Isle of Man.
Friday's Sure Lightweight race and qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to deteriorating weather on the Isle of Man.
Most Popular

A statement said: “Due to deteriorating weather conditions and in order to minimise disruption to the public the Clerk of the Course has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the day’s qualifying session.”

The Lightweight race was due to take place at 14:40 BST over three laps.

A revised schedule for Saturday is due to be issued soon.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop set the pace in Lightweight qualifying on his 250cc Honda at 116.535mph by just 0.195s from Ian Lougher on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha TZ250.

See Also:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Dunlop shines in sun-kissed qualifying with 126mph Classic Superbike lap

Newcomer Darryl Anderson from Northern Ireland excluded following positive drug test

Co Durham rider Ian Bainbridge dies following crash in qualifying at Kirk Michael

Tragic news as Colchester rider Gary Vines dies following crash in qualifying

Related topics:Michael DunlopDarryl Anderson