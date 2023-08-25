The schedule was already in doubt due to the threat of rain, with the organisers only confirming at noon it would go ahead as planned.

However, Classic Superbike qualifying was red-flagged on the opening lap, with rain beginning to fall around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Riders were brought back to the grandstand and Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced his decision to cancel the remainder of the day’s schedule.

Friday's Sure Lightweight race and qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to deteriorating weather on the Isle of Man.

A statement said: “Due to deteriorating weather conditions and in order to minimise disruption to the public the Clerk of the Course has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the day’s qualifying session.”

The Lightweight race was due to take place at 14:40 BST over three laps.

A revised schedule for Saturday is due to be issued soon.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop set the pace in Lightweight qualifying on his 250cc Honda at 116.535mph by just 0.195s from Ian Lougher on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha TZ250.

