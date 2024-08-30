Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr had a very successful weekend at the VMXdN (Vets Motocross des Nations) at Foxhill where he was part of the winning Apico Honda team of Neville Bradshaw and Phillip Loughton in the Wright Engineering team race.

Barr was delighted with the team’s performance and his own individual performance that saw him finish second overall after a 4-2 behind Todd Kellett.

In the VMXdN Barr was representing Team Northern Ireland with Neville Bradshaw and Phillip Loughton. They finished eighth overall.

Individually Barr claimed second in race one behind multi British Champion Tommy Searle. Barr finished third in race two behind Searle and American veteran Mike Brown.

Martin Barr, Neville Bradshaw and Phillip Loughton won the Wright Engineering team race at the Vets Motocross des Nations at Foxhill

“It was a really good weekend and nice to win the Wright Engineering team event,” said Barr.

"Race one was a solid start, finishing fourth and in the second race I got the hole-shot and although Todd Kellett passed me, it was a close race. As a team we all did good with Tom finishing third and fourth and Jimmy getting eighth and ninth.

“I was pleased with second in the VMXdN race one just behind Tommy Searle and then in race two, third was a good result behind Searle and the amazing 52-year-old Mike Brown.”

Team Mourne and Glens riders, Jason Meara, Glenn Mccormick and Tommy Merton, finished fourth in the Wright Engineering team race.

Cole McCullough claimed eighth overall in Switzerland

Meanwhile, Londonderry rider Joshua McKorkell is the 2024 Scottish Motocross grade ‘B’ champion with one round of the series remaining.

McKorkell on the Aquafix Leak Detection/James Parkhill Construction/BlackBrea Park Engineering Ltd-backed 450 Husqvarna racked up 13 wins on his way to the title.

He said: “It has been a good year and a big thanks to all my sponsors for their support.”

Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon, Aaron Haslett from Clogher’s and England’s Ayrton Knowles made up team Quad Bike ‘R’ Us for the gruelling 72 Hour Pont-de-Vaux. Nearly 90 competitors lined up for this year’s event, one of the toughest quad races in the world.

McLernon had finished second in 2023 with David Cowan and Sheldon Seal but unfortunately Cowan broke ribs in a spill at Magilligan and Sheldon had to pull out at the last minute.

Haslett and Knowles stepped in and despite their inexperience at the event they rode well with the team finishing ninth overall.

“For a team really put together at the last minute the boys did well,” said McLernon.

They were lying tenth after the first stage last Saturday and with McLernon, who currently lies third in the European Quad championship, taking over for the night time stage, they were confident of climbing up the leaderboard.

Unfortunately the weather dashed their hopes with the McLernon only getting 30 minutes of racing before it was stopped due to heavy rain.

"Thirty six millimetres of rain fell in one hour, “ McLernon said.

The team finished eighth on the Sunday for ninth overall.

McLernon added: “Everyone enjoyed themselves and will be back in 2025.”

Local Yamaha team riders Jonathan McKnight, Josh McKnight and Carl Brunce finished 15th overall with Kyle Orr, Dylan McKenna and Sean Goss bringing their Yamaha YFZR home in 38th.

Also at the weekend, Cole McCullough was in action at the Swiss round of the 125 EMX championship.

The Castlederg teenager qualified eighth fastest before going on to finish ninth in race one followed by seventh in race two for eighth overall on the Maddii Fantic by Milwaukee Racing machine.

On a busy weekend, the final round of the Pavers Cave Ulster Youth championship took place at Seaforde with seven champions crowned.

Southern centre rider Arnas Krizka was the premier 250 champion while James Egerton from Clougher claimed the 125 intermediate crown.

Randalstown’s John McCann was the B/W 85 champion with Londonderry’s Daniel Devine the S/W 85 champion.