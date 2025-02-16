Plans are continuing to take shape for the Briggs Equipment North West 200 from May 5-10, with Co Antrim-based haulage company Maxwell Freight Services confirmed as the sponsor of the opening Saturday Supertwin race.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run by twin brothers, Tommy and Terry Maxwell, the family business – based outside Crumlin – has a long association with motorcycle racing, previously providing support to the NW200 and Ulster Grand Prix, and backing competitors including Alastair Seeley, William Dunlop, Glenn Irwin, Lee Johnston, Paul Jordan Robert English and Stephen Thompson.

“Back in the day, when transport to the Isle of Man was limited, our father was involved in helping Joey Dunlop to get his race bikes to the island for the TT,” the brothers recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have inherited his passion for road racing and continue to support the sport. This will be our first involvement as a race sponsor at the North West 200 and we are really looking forward to it.

Tommy and Terry Maxwell and the team at Maxwell Freight Services join Briggs Equipment North West 200 race director, Mervyn Whyte, to announce the Crumlin-based company’s sponsorship of the opening Supertwin race at this year’s NW200

“The NW200 is a great family event that is professionally run and we want to be part of it.”

The Northern Ireland firm will support Magherafelt rider Jordan this year on the Jackson Racing Honda machines, who is one of their supported riders on the roads along with British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin and British Supersport contender Lee Johnston.

Teenager Sophie Ferguson, who won the Young Rider of the Year award at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in January, is also sponsored by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NW200 Race Director Mervyn Whyte said: “We are thrilled to welcome Maxwell Freight Services on board as a race sponsor for 2025.