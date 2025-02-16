Maxwell Freight Services confirmed as sponsor of opening Supertwin race at Briggs Equipment North West 200
Run by twin brothers, Tommy and Terry Maxwell, the family business – based outside Crumlin – has a long association with motorcycle racing, previously providing support to the NW200 and Ulster Grand Prix, and backing competitors including Alastair Seeley, William Dunlop, Glenn Irwin, Lee Johnston, Paul Jordan Robert English and Stephen Thompson.
“Back in the day, when transport to the Isle of Man was limited, our father was involved in helping Joey Dunlop to get his race bikes to the island for the TT,” the brothers recalled.
“We have inherited his passion for road racing and continue to support the sport. This will be our first involvement as a race sponsor at the North West 200 and we are really looking forward to it.
“The NW200 is a great family event that is professionally run and we want to be part of it.”
The Northern Ireland firm will support Magherafelt rider Jordan this year on the Jackson Racing Honda machines, who is one of their supported riders on the roads along with British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin and British Supersport contender Lee Johnston.
Teenager Sophie Ferguson, who won the Young Rider of the Year award at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in January, is also sponsored by the company.
NW200 Race Director Mervyn Whyte said: “We are thrilled to welcome Maxwell Freight Services on board as a race sponsor for 2025.
“The Maxwell family have been great supporters of motorcycle racing for decades and their passion and knowledge will be strong assets for the event.”
