Mid-Antrim 150: Police launch investigation and appeal for information after sabotage forces cancellation of Irish road race

The final Irish road race of the season was called off after oil, glass and nails were spilled on sections of the 3.5-mile course in Clough, County Antrim.

On Friday, the race organisers took the decision to press ahead with plans to run the race in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday.

The Mid-Antrim 150 was also cancelled in 2011 because of sabotage, when oil was spilled around the course.

Police on the Mid-Antrim 150 course in Clough, Co Antrim after the race meeting was cancelled on Saturday following an act of sabotage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, a PSNI spokesperson appealed for information following the incident.

“Police in Ballymena received a report in the early hours of Saturday 10th September that glass, nails and oil had been deliberately spilled on Drumagrove Road, Cloughwater Road and Dunbought Road. Efforts are ongoing to clean these roads,” a statement said.

“An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident to call police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 8 10/09/22.”

A short statement issued by the Mid-Antrim Club on Saturday morning said: “Sadly, due to circumstances beyond our control, race day of the Mid-Antrim 150 is cancelled.”

Ryan Farquhar looks on at the Mid-Antrim 150 in 2011 after oil was deliberately spilled on the course, forcing the cancellation of the race.

On Friday, practice was successfully completed at Clough, when event newcomer Mike Browne from Cork qualified on pole in the Superbike class ahead of fellow Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney.