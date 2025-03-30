Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new road racing film will provide a candid insight into the lives of riders and their families in the lead-up to the North West 200.

‘Ride or Die’ explores how “faith, grief and the risk of fatality push a diverse cast of racers to the limit in the weeks leading up to one of the world's fastest road races”.

The DoubleBand Films production for BBC One Northern Ireland will air on Wednesday, April 9 and features Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, a five-time winner at the North West, who was involved in a life-threatening crash during qualifying at the event in 2023.

Johnston – now living in Huddersfield – has not raced at the North West since and will concentrate on the British Supersport Championship this year after taking the decision to sit out the 2024 road races.

Lee Johnston was seriously injured in a crash at the North West 200 in 2023. (Photo by Rod Neill Pacemaker Press International)

Leading female competitor Maria Costello also takes centre stage in the film.

One of only a handful of women to have raced at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, Costello reveals how she defied her mother’s wishes to race on dangerous road racing courses.

This year’s North West 200 takes place from May 7-10 around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course on the north coast, which links the towns of Portrush, Coleraine and Portstewart.

Riders reach speeds in excess of 200mph on narrow roads in front of tens of thousands of spectators.

English racer Jamie Hodson lost his life in a crash at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2017. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

‘Ride or Die’ also tells the tragic story of Wigan racer Jamie Hodson, who lost his life following a crash at the now-defunct Ulster Grand Prix.

His brother, Rob, continues to race and recalls how he was caught up in the fatal accident at the Dundrod course.

Jamie’s parents are also interviewed and tell how their son’s death made their faith stronger.

“For many of those who do it, it’s an all-consuming passion - providing a sense of purpose, community and fulfilment,” said a BBC statement previewing the show.

“For some religious faith plays an important, but often hidden, role in the lives of many of those involved. But for others faith in themselves, an undying love for the sport, and a belief in plain good luck is what fuels them.

“Road racing is part of who they are. And it’s something that informs how they think about the risks associated with a sport they love but which is often dangerous and sometimes fatal.”

Southern Irishman Kevin Keyes, who made his North West 200 debut last year, also gives his thoughts after deciding to expand his career into the much more dangerous discipline of road racing.

Well-known race chaplain and retired Presbyterian Minister Reverend John Kirkpatrick provides insight into the relationship between some of those involved in road racing and the Christian faith.

Reverend Kirkpatrick has officiated at the funerals of several riders who have lost their lives at the races, including road racing legends Joey Dunlop, Robert Dunlop and William Dunlop, who were buried at Garryduff Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney.

The BBC preview said: “Is it better to live a life doing what you dream of, even if it's so inherently dangerous? And what, do they believe, will keep them safe from harm while threading their way between walls and trees on country roads – faith in their ability or faith in religion?

“Those taking part are supported by family – who are there to help, count down the laps and to worry. The film hears how they watch from behind the barriers as their loved ones push the limits – some praying while hoping for their safe return. Others have had to look to their faith when the worst happens.”