Newly crowned British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin wins red-flagged opening race at Sunflower Trophy races with dominant display
Irwin disappeared into the distance on the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki after starting from pole and was 15.7s clear of Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) and Carl Phillips (LionHeart Moto Racing Kawasaki) when the race was red-flagged with three laps to go.
A result was declared, with Irwin a clear winner from McGreevy and Phillips. The rider involved in the red flag incident was not badly hurt.
Christian Elkin (DynoCentre NI Yamaha) was fourth ahead of Joe Sheldon-Shaw (Parker Transport Yamaha) and Darryl Tweed (KTS Racing by Stanley Stewart Triumph).
The final Supersport race takes place on Saturday, with McGreevy now taking over the championship lead from Belfast’s Mark Conlin.
Runaway race winner Irwin will also compete on his Supersport machine in the Superbike races and qualified in fifth place.
SEE ALSO:
Carl Phillips claims Superbike pole at Sunflower Trophy races as Eugene McManus impresses for BSB team