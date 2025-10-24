Newly crowned British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin wins red-flagged opening race at Sunflower Trophy races with dominant display

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 14:23 BST
Newly crowned British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin dominated the opening Supersport race at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Friday.

Irwin disappeared into the distance on the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki after starting from pole and was 15.7s clear of Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) and Carl Phillips (LionHeart Moto Racing Kawasaki) when the race was red-flagged with three laps to go.

A result was declared, with Irwin a clear winner from McGreevy and Phillips. The rider involved in the red flag incident was not badly hurt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christian Elkin (DynoCentre NI Yamaha) was fourth ahead of Joe Sheldon-Shaw (Parker Transport Yamaha) and Darryl Tweed (KTS Racing by Stanley Stewart Triumph).

British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin was a dominant winner of the opening Supersport race at the Sunflower Trophy races at Bishopscourt in Co Down. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin was a dominant winner of the opening Supersport race at the Sunflower Trophy races at Bishopscourt in Co Down. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

The final Supersport race takes place on Saturday, with McGreevy now taking over the championship lead from Belfast’s Mark Conlin.

Runaway race winner Irwin will also compete on his Supersport machine in the Superbike races and qualified in fifth place.

SEE ALSO:

Carl Phillips claims Superbike pole at Sunflower Trophy races as Eugene McManus impresses for BSB team

Qualifying and race schedule for end-of-season Sunflower Trophy races at Bishopscourt in Co Down

BSB star Charlie Nesbitt is late withdrawal from showpiece Sunflower Trophy short circuit meeting

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice