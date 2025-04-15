Nine-year-old Larne rider Marc Bergin after his Auto class victory in Scotland. (Photo by Bergin MX)

​Round two of the Scottish Motocross Championship took place at Clayshant MX track near Port Patrick – with local riders putting on a great show.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the age of nine, Larne’s Marc Bergin became the youngest local winner.

The Glynn Primary School pupil was second fastest on his Husqvarna, trailing only Ellik Miller, before finishing second to the latter in race one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall title came down to the final race after Bergin won the second. Miller led for the first three laps until Bergin took the lead after the former crashed, allowing him to secure the overall victory.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley celebrating in Scotland. (Photo by Gawley Racing)

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished third overall in the MX1 Pro class, behind Conrad Mewes and Brad Todd.

The Apico Honda rider qualified third quickest and was running second in his opening race, before tweaking his already-injured thumb over a jump. He lost a place to Todd and settled for third at the chequered flag.

A good start in race two saw the local man battling for the top three in the early stages before bringing it home in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn't want to do any more damage to my thumb and back it off in the second moto,” said Barr. “It was good to be back on the podium again.”

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr (right) on the MX1 Pro podium with Conrad Mewes (winner) and Brad Toss (runner-up). (Photo by Barr MX Racing)

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara brought the Moto-Cycle GasGas home in sixth overall after finishing sixth in race one and fifth in race two.

In the MX2 class, Lennox Dickinson finished third overall after qualifying second fastest and finishing second in race one. A crash in race two saw him drop to 10th before battling his way back to fourth.

Richard McKeown finished fifth overall, with Jack Meara seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was back to his best in the Youth 125 class in Scotland, securing the overall on the McCullagh’s Centra KTM. The teenager qualified fastest before going on to claim a treble.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was the Youth 125 overall winner. (Photo by Spratt MX)

“I was feeling comfortable with the bike and really enjoying the track in qualifying,” said Spratt. “I carried this momentum into the first race, getting a good start and leading my class from start to finish, ultimately taking the win.

"This was also the case for races two and three...I was happy to stand back on the top step in the mainland and I feel I am getting closer to my full fitness each time I go out."

Ethan Gawley was unstoppable in the S/W 85 class on the K-tech KTM, qualifying fastest before winning all three races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portadown 12-year-old, coming off a second and third over Bridgestone Masters, was a gate-to-flag winner to open Clayshant.

Race two saw Gawley crash in the deep sand on lap two before battling back to retake the lead from Scottish rider Zac Hendry, three corners from the chequered flag. Gawley dominated race three to complete his treble.

Gawley said: “The track was rough for race three and that's how I like it...all the practice around Magilligan certainly paid off.”

Jordan McCaw finished second overall in the 2-stroke Open, while in the Adult ‘B’ class Joshua McCorkell and Robbie McCullough finished second and fourth overall.