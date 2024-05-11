Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davey Todd made up for the disappointment of being taken out in Thursday’s Supersport race by winning the second race for his fifth win overall at the North West 200.

Todd, a double Supersport winner in 2023, battled it out with Thursday winner Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) and had enough in reserve along the Coast Road to secure the win on the Powertoolmate Ducati V2.

Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap of the race on his MD Racing Triumph on the final lap as he finished third ahead of Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha).

Todd flew out of the traps and stormed into the lead but he was being pressured by Browne and Cooper when they reached University for the first time, with Dunlop fourth.

Davey Todd won the Supersport race on Saturday at the North West 200 on the Powertoolmate Ducati

The leading quartet were already pulling away from the rest of the field when they arrived in Portrush, with Todd still leading the way.

The Ducati rider’s lead was 0.8s after lap one from Browne, with Cooper and Dunlop right in the frame.

On the second lap, Todd attempted to make a break for it and opened an advantage of over one second by York corner.

Cooper was into second past team-mate Browne at University with Dunlop just falling back slightly.

Cooper had closed the gap to Todd at Mather’s and took the lead for the first time on the run to Magherabuoy.

Todd was back ahead when Cooper ran wide at Metropole and led by 0.351s across the line, with Browne third and Dunlop still fourth.

Peter Hickman retired on his Trooper Triumph by PHR at the end of the second lap.

The lead changed hands again with Cooper getting past at University on lap three. Browne was still a close third with Dunlop keeping a watching brief in fourth.

Cooper went wide again at Metropole with Todd capitalising to lead at the half-way point.

With two laps to go, Todd was 0.312s ahead of Cooper, while Browne was 1.1s further behind.

Dunlop and Browne were trading places on lap five as the leaders began to edge ahead and it was Cooper at the front by 0.126s starting the final lap, with Browne 1.3s back and Dunlop right in his wheel tracks.

Todd used the slipstream to power past Cooper on the run to Coleraine and held the advantage into University.

Cooper then drafted past on the straight to Mather’s while Dunlop overtook Browne for third.

Todd was late on the brakes into Magherabuoy to reclaim the lead and the 28-year-old rider defended his line into Metropole.

On the dash along the Coast Road, Todd had the edge and he prevailed by 0.462s to hold off Cooper to clinch his fourth Supersport win at the event, while Dunlop set the fastest lap of the race at 117.70mph to secure third, 0.29s behind Cooper.

Browne finished fourth while Conor Cummins was 35 seconds behind Todd in fifth on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda as he narrowly held off Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) by 0.154s.