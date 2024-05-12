Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davey Todd was declared the Man of the Meeting at the 2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200 after a superb week for the English rider, who sealed a treble.

Todd won both Superstock races on the Milwaukee BMW for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team and clinched a Supersport success in Saturday’s race on the Powertoolmate Ducati to earn the Robert Dunlop trophy.

The 28-year-old bounced back after he was wiped out of the first Supersport race on Thursday evening while leading on the first lap at York corner.

Todd also pushed Superbike hat-trick winner Glenn Irwin in all three races, claiming a trio of runner-up finishes on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR.

Davey Todd receives the Robert Dunlop Trophy as Man of the Meetng at the 2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200 from Event Director Mervyn Whyte and Gary Clements of Briggs Equipment

The Saltburn man will now have high hopes heading to the Isle of Man TT, where practice is scheduled to commence on Monday, May 27.

Todd is also leading the National Superstock 1000 Championship going into round two next weekend at Donington Park.

The Station Bar Best Team trophy went to Milwaukee BMW, while South Africa’s Allann John Venter received the Around-A-Pound sponsored top newcomer award.

Finland’s Erno Kostamo was named as the Ramore Restaurant Best Overseas competitor.