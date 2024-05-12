NW200: Davey Todd receives Robert Dunlop trophy after being named 'Man of the Meeting'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Todd won both Superstock races on the Milwaukee BMW for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team and clinched a Supersport success in Saturday’s race on the Powertoolmate Ducati to earn the Robert Dunlop trophy.
The 28-year-old bounced back after he was wiped out of the first Supersport race on Thursday evening while leading on the first lap at York corner.
Todd also pushed Superbike hat-trick winner Glenn Irwin in all three races, claiming a trio of runner-up finishes on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR.
The Saltburn man will now have high hopes heading to the Isle of Man TT, where practice is scheduled to commence on Monday, May 27.
Todd is also leading the National Superstock 1000 Championship going into round two next weekend at Donington Park.
The Station Bar Best Team trophy went to Milwaukee BMW, while South Africa’s Allann John Venter received the Around-A-Pound sponsored top newcomer award.
Finland’s Erno Kostamo was named as the Ramore Restaurant Best Overseas competitor.
as Peter Hickman received the Spirit of the North West 200 award which was sponsored by Domino’s Pizza in memory of the late Daley Mathison.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.