NW200: Final qualifying results ahead of opening three-race schedule on north coast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The first three races take place on Thursday evening, with roads closed from 16:45 BST to 21:00 BST.
The opening Superbike race is up first at approximately 17:30 BST followed by the first Supersport and Superstock races, all over four laps of the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.
SUPERBIKE QUALIFYING
1 Peter Hickman (BMW) 124.599mph
2 Davey Todd (BMW) 124.069mph
3 Dean Harrison (Honda) 124.062mph
4 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 124.017mph
5 Michael Dunlop (BMW) 122.974mph
6 Jamie Coward (BMW) 121.933mph
7 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 121.636mph
8 Erno Kostamo (BMW) 121.481mph
9 John McGuinness (Honda) 121.455mph
10 Paul Jordan (Honda) 121.089mph
SUPERSPORT QUALIFYING
1 Dean Harrison (Honda) 117.727mph
2 Richard Cooper (Yamaha) 117.682mph
3 Davey Todd (Honda) 117.117mph
4 Michael Dunlop (Ducati) 116.928mph
5 Peter Hickman (Triumph) 116.402mph
6 Paul Jordan (Honda) 116.285mph
7 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 116.10mph
8 Jamie Coward (Triumph) 115.91mph
9 Mike Browne (Yamaha) 115.689mph
10 Alastair Seeley (Kawasaki) 115.683mph
SUPERSTOCK QUALIFYING
1 Davey Todd (BMW) 123.19mph
2 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 122.949mph
3 Peter Hickman (BMW) 122.008mph
4 Dean Harrison (Honda) 121.668mph
5 Michael Dunlop (BMW) 121.399mph
6 Jamie Coward (BMW) 121.387mph
7 Mike Browne (BMW) 121.113mph
8 Paul Jordan (Honda) 120.980mph
9 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 120.836mph
10 John McGuinness (Honda) 120.729mph
SUPERTWIN QUALIFYING
1 Richard Cooper (Kawasaki) 111.998mph
2 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 111.706mph
3 Paul Jordan (Aprilia) 109.721mph
4 Peter Hickman (Yamaha) 109.230mph
5 Jeremy McWilliams (Aprilia) 109.032mph
6 Michael Sweeney (Aprilia) 108.882mph
7 Jamie Coward (Kawasaki) 108.596mph
8 Michael Rutter (Aprilia) 107.839mph
9 Pierre Yves Bian (Paton) 106.789mph
10 AJ Venter (Kawasaki) 106.255mph
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.