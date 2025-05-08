Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Final qualfiying took place at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 in perfect conditions on the north coast on Thursday, where Peter Hickman set the fastest lap for Superbike pole on his 8TEN Racing BMW.

The first three races take place on Thursday evening, with roads closed from 16:45 BST to 21:00 BST.

The opening Superbike race is up first at approximately 17:30 BST followed by the first Supersport and Superstock races, all over four laps of the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

SUPERBIKE QUALIFYING

1 Peter Hickman (BMW) 124.599mph

2 Davey Todd (BMW) 124.069mph

3 Dean Harrison (Honda) 124.062mph

4 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 124.017mph

5 Michael Dunlop (BMW) 122.974mph

6 Jamie Coward (BMW) 121.933mph

7 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 121.636mph

8 Erno Kostamo (BMW) 121.481mph

9 John McGuinness (Honda) 121.455mph

10 Paul Jordan (Honda) 121.089mph

SUPERSPORT QUALIFYING

1 Dean Harrison (Honda) 117.727mph

2 Richard Cooper (Yamaha) 117.682mph

3 Davey Todd (Honda) 117.117mph

4 Michael Dunlop (Ducati) 116.928mph

5 Peter Hickman (Triumph) 116.402mph

6 Paul Jordan (Honda) 116.285mph

7 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 116.10mph

8 Jamie Coward (Triumph) 115.91mph

9 Mike Browne (Yamaha) 115.689mph

10 Alastair Seeley (Kawasaki) 115.683mph

SUPERSTOCK QUALIFYING

1 Davey Todd (BMW) 123.19mph

2 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 122.949mph

3 Peter Hickman (BMW) 122.008mph

4 Dean Harrison (Honda) 121.668mph

5 Michael Dunlop (BMW) 121.399mph

6 Jamie Coward (BMW) 121.387mph

7 Mike Browne (BMW) 121.113mph

8 Paul Jordan (Honda) 120.980mph

9 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 120.836mph

10 John McGuinness (Honda) 120.729mph

SUPERTWIN QUALIFYING

1 Richard Cooper (Kawasaki) 111.998mph

2 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 111.706mph

3 Paul Jordan (Aprilia) 109.721mph

4 Peter Hickman (Yamaha) 109.230mph

5 Jeremy McWilliams (Aprilia) 109.032mph

6 Michael Sweeney (Aprilia) 108.882mph

7 Jamie Coward (Kawasaki) 108.596mph

8 Michael Rutter (Aprilia) 107.839mph

9 Pierre Yves Bian (Paton) 106.789mph