Michael Dunlop is fired up to end his drought at this week’s Briggs Equipment North West 200.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

The Ballymoney man’s last victory at the north coast road race was in the 2016 Superbike race, when he rode a Hawk Racing BMW S1000RR and set a then lap record of 123.207mph.

His five wins around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course include a famous victory in the 2008 250cc race under tragic circumstances following the death of his legendary father Robert in a crash during qualifying, a Supersport success in 2013 and a Superbike and Superstock double in 2014.

The 38-year-old has made major changes to his line-up of machinery for 2025, with Dunlop set to ride a Hawk Racing-prepared BMW M1000RR Superbike alongside his own MD Racing BMW Superstock and Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport machines.

Michael Dunlop made a winning debut on the roads on his new Ducati Panigale Supersport machine at the Cookstown 100. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

He made a flying start to the Irish road racing season at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone last month, winning the headline Superbike race around the Orritor course and sealing victory on the Italian Ducati.

It was his first outing on both machines on the roads and Dunlop said he was happy so far with his Ducati Supersport bike, albeit he is yet to ride his new Superbike-spec BMW.

“The bike was good, I didn’t do anything stupid and then for the last couple of laps I got stuck into it and done a couple of laps,” said Dunlop, reflecting on the Supersport race at Cookstown, where he was chased by the returning Derek McGee before breaking clear to win by four seconds.

“I wasn’t sure if it was Micko [Michael Sweeney] or Derek behind me so I just kept pushing on.

Michael Dunlop is among the top contenders at the Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Tim Keeton/Pacemaker)

“It’s building confidence and that’s what it all is. I hadn’t ridden the bike since three months ago so I was just trying to get bedded into it and see what it was like on the roads, and I’m really happy with it.

“The bike seems okay, there’s a couple of changes I know we can make to move forward so we just have to keep at it.”

Dunlop has relied on a Hawk Racing Honda Fireblade for the past two seasons and recorded his fastest ever lap at the Isle of Man TT last year at 135.970mph, which was a new lap record for the Superbike race.

At the North West, he finished on the podium twice in the Superbike class, taking third in the first two races, and fourth in the headline race last May.

He has enjoyed a lot of success on BMW machinery in the past, achieving his Superbike and Superstock double at the North West on S1000RR machinery in 2014 before taking the spoils in the sole Superbike race two years later.

He has spent time testing the M1000RR this year, including a shakedown at Kirkistown in Co Down and a two-day test at the British Superbike test at Oulton Park last month.

Dunlop also rode an M1000RR for Team LRP Poland in the Le Mans 24-Hour race in France.

Last year was a memorable one for the Ulster rider, whose second successive four-timer at the TT increased his tally of victories to 29, three more than his revered uncle Joey’s long-standing record of 26 wins.

Now the most successful TT rider ever, Dunlop intends to keep adding to his haul as he stands on the brink of a 30th success in June, but returning to the top step at the North West is also a priority.

“The TT was obviously the main objective last year,” said Dunlop.

“I was just a bit disappointed with the North West, obviously picking up an injury [at the Cookstown 100] last year hindered me.

“I’m looking forward to getting to the North West and having a real good go at it.

“We’ve a bit of work to do with the Superbike, we were left high and dry a little bit and we're working hard to get it done.

“Hopefully we get out on it very shortly and at the North West put a show on and then leads us on to the TT.”

Speaking during the TT Podcast Live launch event at the end of April, Dunlop said his team was “under a bit of pressure” with his Superbike plans going into the NW200.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’re under a bit of pressure because it’s hard,” he said.

“The boys like to have the bike there, familiarise themselves, because obviously last year I was on a Honda ’stocker. It’s very clear to be seen that I’ve been out on a BMW,

“To be honest with you, I haven’t even got my lorry yet, so I’m really up against it. Listen, we’re working hard for it.”

Dunlop is also entered at the North West in the Supertwin class on a Paton, which he normally rides exclusively at the TT, where he claimed a double on the Italian machine last year.

While he has ridden for factory teams over the years, Dunlop largely runs his own tightly-knit crew and works on his own stable of bikes.

He admits it is a challenging commitment, but the strategy is one that has paid dividends for the Northern Ireland rider.

“It’s hard because it’s for some people and it’s not for some people,” said Dunlop.

“Running a team, there’s so many factors. It’s like running a hotel. You’re having to run so many different personalities.

“You’re having to make everything work in the one thing. I went from running a team to building my own engines, to building my own bikes, to packing my own lorries.

“My team, not that it’s completely different because them boys still have engine builders and stuff, but at the same time I’m dodging around seeing where the finances are coming from.

“Is this booked, that booked, is it in the van, is that right, is money in, are the boys going to work, make sure you’re back Monday morning.