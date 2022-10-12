Hickman will continue racing in the British Superbike Championship and will be the man to beat at the Isle of Man TT, where he became only the fourth rider to clinch four wins in a week this year along with Ulstermen Phillip McCallen and Michael Dunlop, and Ian Hutchinson, who won a record five races in a week in 2010.

Two-time BSB champion Josh Brookes could potentially join Hickman at the likes of the North West 200 and TT next year, where he has raced successfully in the past. The Australian rider finished third in the feature NW200 Superbike race in May on Paul Bird’s Ducati and was fourth in the first race as he returned to the event for the first time since 2014.

Hickman missed out on a place in the BSB Showdown this season on the BMW M1000RR but the 36-year-old from Burton-Upon-Trent hasn’t given up on one day winning the title outright.

“I’m delighted to be able to say I’m staying with FHO Racing for a third season,” said Hickman, who has been an integral part of the team since its formation in 2021.

“This year has been a bit tough at times but we have found form towards the end of the year and hopefully we can carry that into next year.

“It’s always vital for me that I’m with a team I know well and can trust and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere other than back here with the FHO family. I believe there is a lot more we can achieve together and the BSB title is definitely something I still have my eye on.

“Naturally, I’m very grateful to Faye for her continued support and I’m confident that next year we can build on our success so far and grow the team’s silverware collection as we go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Hickman on the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing BMW at Union Mills during the Isle of Man Senior TT race.

Brookes has endured a difficult campaign on the MCE Ducati in Bird’s squad but will look to recapture the form that spurred him to championship success in 2015 and 2020.

The 54-time race winner says he remains as motivated as ever to perform at his best in 2023.

“I’m really excited about joining the FHO Racing team for 2023,” said Brookes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s probably one of the worst-kept secrets in the paddock but now it’s out there, I can finally start looking ahead to next season with genuine excitement.

Josh Brookes claimed a Superbike podium at the North West 200 on the MCE Ducati this year as he returned to the event for the first time since 2014.

“Each year in BSB my target has been to race for wins and improve and I know the FHO Racing team offers me the best opportunity to do that.

“Faye and Peter have already demonstrated the potential of the team and I feel that’s only going to grow further next season,” added the former top TT newcomer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank Faye for giving me this opportunity. I can head into the off-season knowing that I’m set for a really positive 2023.