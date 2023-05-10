PHOTOS: Bumper gallery of pictures from Tuesday's North West 200 practice session
The opening practice session for the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 took place on Tuesday with Michael Dunlop setting the fastest Superbike time while Alastair Seeley topped both the Superstock and Supersport charts.
By Johnny Morton
Published 10th May 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:48 BST
Check out all the best photos from the day of racing and catch up with anything you might have missed with the articles below.
