PHOTOS: Bumper gallery of pictures from Tuesday's North West 200 practice session

The opening practice session for the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 took place on Tuesday with Michael Dunlop setting the fastest Superbike time while Alastair Seeley topped both the Superstock and Supersport charts.

By Johnny Morton
Published 10th May 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:48 BST

Check out all the best photos from the day of racing and catch up with anything you might have missed with the articles below.

READ: NW200: Round-up of results from Tuesday's opening practice sessions on the north coast

READ: NW200: Michael Dunlop claims provisional Superbike pole on new Hawk Racing Honda from Alastair Seeley

READ: NW200: Alastair Seeley sets fastest overall lap to set Superstock pace in Tuesday finale

READ: NW200: Richard Cooper puts down marker in Supertwin practice on Ryan Farquhar's KMR Kawasaki

Glenn Irwin smiles for the camera during the opening NW200 practice session

1. All smiles

Glenn Irwin smiles for the camera during the opening NW200 practice session Photo: Stephen Davison Pacemaker Press

Alastair Seeley took pole in the opening Supersport practice for the fonacab and Nicholl Oils NW200

2. Pole position

Alastair Seeley took pole in the opening Supersport practice for the fonacab and Nicholl Oils NW200 Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press International

Michael Dunlop in action during the opening Supersport practice for the NW200

3. Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop in action during the opening Supersport practice for the NW200 Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) was fastest during the opening Superbike practice session

4. Good day at NW200 practice for Dunlop

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) was fastest during the opening Superbike practice session Photo: Stephen Davison Pacemaker Press

