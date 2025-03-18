The Joey 25 celebration event will be held in Ballymoney on Saturday, May 24.

Joey Dunlop’s former Honda team-mate Ron Haslam and son Leon will both take part in the Joey 25 celebration in Ballymoney in May honouring the Northern Ireland motorcycle legend.

This year marks a quarter of a century since the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula One World Champion tragically lost his life in a racing accident in Estonia.

A special event hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in conjunction with Joey’s family will be held on Saturday, May 24 when 25 of his original racing machines will be ridden by many of his former team-mates, rivals and friends in a closed road parade in his home town.

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and fellow World Superbike great Carl Fogarty – a four-time champion – were previously confirmed for the parade in just over two months’ time.

Former British Superbike champion Leon Haslam will take part in the Joey 25 event. (Photo by David Yeomans Photography)

‘Rocket Ron’, who rode alongside Joey at Honda in the eighties, and son Leon – an ex-British Superbike champion and World Superbike race winner – are both looking forward to what promises to be a very special occasion.

Leon, a close family friend, said: “We as a family are very excited to be participating in this event.

“My Dad and Joey were very close friends, and spent a lot of years as Honda team-mates. To get the invite to ride Joey’s original bikes is simply fantastic.

“Obviously we have very fond memories of spending time with the Dunlop family, me especially with Joey’s son Gary, and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone in May.

“Joey, like my Dad, was an inspiration to so many riders across the world, and we are super excited to be coming to Northern Ireland.”

The display will bring together the biggest collection of Joey’s bikes ever seen.

As part of the celebration, there will be a Joey 25 exhibition of his memorabilia running from April in Ballymoney Museum, and another parade of race bikes at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland in August at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit.