Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Form man Scott Swann is confident he can mount a serious challenge to win the prestigious Sunflower Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt in Co Down after sealing victory in Friday’s Superbike opener.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Swann is riding high after closing out the National Superstock 1000 Championship with a win in the final race last weekend at Brands Hatch in Kent, securing third overall in the standings.

The Magheramorne man qualified on pole at the Ulster Superbike Championship finale and won the first race on his Swann Racing/Hunts Honda Superstock machine, beating last year’s Sunflower winner and British Superbike prospect Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) by three seconds in damp and blustery autumnal weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swann was left frustrated 12 months ago by a lack of outright speed on his Yamaha R1, finishing fourth in the showpiece race, but the 21-year-old feels he can give a much better account of himself in the 12-lap showdown on Saturday afternoon on his Honda Fireblade.

Scott Swann has set his sights on winning the Sunflower Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt in Co Down. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“I’m really excited for the Sunflower race this year,” Swann said.

“Last year, we were on the R1 and it was my first year (in the National Superstock Championship) and I’d sort of missed half the season with silly problems.

“I was really happy with the (Sunflower) race because I did a pretty good lap time and I hung on to the group of Richard Kerr, Danny Kent and Charlie Nesbitt for most of the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But my bike only had 198 horsepower last year so they kept pulling big gaps on me down the straight, so this year with a bit of extra horsepower and more experience, I’m looking to put up a bit of a fight for the win,” he added.

“I honestly think the Sunflower race last year was the hardest I ever rode. I tried as hard as I could to hang onto those guys and gave it absolutely everything.