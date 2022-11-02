All proceeds from the event will go to the NI Air Ambulance Service, the chosen charity of the Wylie family.

In February 2020 former Ulster and Irish Supermoto Champion Philip, from Islandmagee, sadly succumbed to injuries he sustained at Nutts Corner during the fourth round of the Supermoto championship.

In his memory, riders from across the country are coming together to celebrate the life of the Co Antrim man, whose name is synonymous with Supermoto in Ireland.

Richard Kerr won the Sunflower Trophy for the first time in October at Bishopscourt.

Heading the entry list is recent Sunflower Trophy winner Richard Kerr, who finished fifth in the British Superstock 1000 Championship. Kerr will race a TM530 and will be joined on the grid on Saturday by two of his brothers, Andrew and Ivan.

Scott Swann, who made the shift from Yamaha to Gearlink Kawasaki in the British Supersport Championship this year, will race a SM1 Yamaha 450.

Top motocross rider Jason Meara from Loughbrickland will also be on the starting grid alongside Paul Gartland and Mark Todd in the Supermoto solo class.

Topping the quad class entry will be six times Winter Series champion Justin Reid from Comber. Reid, who was part of Team Ireland when they won the Quadcross of Nations in 2021, will face stiff opposition from his great friend and rival Mark McLernon from Hillsborough – the 2022 British, Irish and Ulster champion,.

Richard Kerr, Justin Reid, Scott Swann and John Hoy with the Philip Wylie Memorial Cup. Also pictured is David Gibson (Temple Motorcycle Club Chairman) at the launch of the 2022 Philip Wylie Memorial Supermoto event.

The production class headed by Paul Graham and Pete McCartland along with the pit bikes, where Kyle Cross and Paul Edgar should be the leading lights, will complete the race programme.

The Temple Club extended their thanks to the Wylie family, riders and all the race sponsors: Rebel.co Merchandise & Apparel, TJ. Plating, Core & Saw, Global Oils Magic Bullet & Carryduff Autoparts.

Local businessman John Hoy will sponsor the Philip Wylie Trophy while Daryn and Catherine Dunlop of WD Foods are the sponsors of the David Jeffries Cup.

Racing starts at 11am. Admission is £5 for adults with under 16s free.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was the B/W 85 overall winner at the two-day MMC Winter Series and Fundraiser for Melanie Griffith at Vernon Mount, Cork.

Anyone unable to attend the event but who wishes to support the charity can purchase a ticket in lieu of a donation at www.templemotorcycleclub.com.

Meanwhile, the MMC winter series and fundraiser for Melanie Griffith was held at Vernon Mount, where Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was unbeaten in the B/W85 class at the two-day event in Cork.

Riding the McCullagh’s Centra KTM, the 14-year old was fastest in qualifying and was devastating in the wet and difficult conditions, claiming three victories on Saturday and two on Sunday for the overall.

Cork man Fin Wilson won all five 125/250 youth races for the overall on the CCM/Steve Mills GOMX Husqvarna.

Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon will be back in action at this weekend's Philip Wylie Memorial Supermoto meeting at Nutts Corner.

The 16-year-old, who made a welcome return to racing at the final round of the Irish championship at Saul, Downpatrick, in August after breaking his collarbone in the summer, also finished as the runner-up to fellow Cork rider David Galvin in the grade A&B class with two wins and three thirds.

Max Jones from Co Fermanagh won the overall in the auto class while Jack Roche was the grade ‘C’ overall winner.

Carter Williams won the 65 class by one point from Ben Egerton with Peter Mylett the novice overall winner.