Latest David Wood Youth Academy recruit Carnlough schoolboy William Graham at Kirkistown

The Team Wood Motorcycle Youth Academy line-up for 2025 has been confirmed with four young riders competing in a range of classes.

The Academy has worked with 28 riders over the past five seasons competing in the Moto-One, Supersport 300 and Supersport 600 Cup classes in the Ulster Superbike Championship and at the Masters series at Mondello Park.

In a change of strategy for 2025, the Academy will concentrate on working with those riders who are competing on its own Tianda machines, which have been upgraded with new engines. The Academy’s Suzuki 600 machine is also being refreshed for the season ahead.

Supported riders this year include Ciara Cahoon, Harley Smyth and Ezra Clarke, while 12-year-old William Graham from Carnlough is the latest recruit.

The schoolboy competed in the IMC pitbike series in 2024 and took part in his first competition licence assessment day at Kirkistown in February.

A spokesperson for the Academy said: “William, Harley and Ciara will all have the use of the Academy Tianda TDR300 machines and Ezra will move on to the Suzuki 600 in Supersport Cup class.

“The Academy competitors will have trade discounts and other support from IFS, Wiz knee-sliders, SignStik, Nutt Travel, McKillop Motorcycles, Pirelli tyres, Forrest Chen TTS Shop & Disport leathers, Airoh Helmets, Ernie Coates Race Support and Ernie Coates Trackdays and Ferodo Pads. Plus, thank you to Robert O’Neill, our Tianda parts supplier.”