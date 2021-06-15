This is how the revamped race schedule looks for TT 2023
A raft of major new changes have been announced for the Isle of Man TT over the next few years, including an increased race programme from 2023.
The changes also include live streaming of the event from 2022, plus changes to the Lightweight and Sidecar classes.
In 2023, the blue riband Senior TT will switch to its own Saturday slot, bringing the festival to a climactic close.
Race days will also increase from four to six from 2023, when a second race for the Superstock and Supertwin classes will be added to the schedule. This will also offer riders a greater chance of equalling or bettering Yorkshireman Ian Hutchinson's record of five solo victories in a week, set in 2010.
Qualifying will run from Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2, featuring an afternoon and evening session on the Monday, and an afternoon session on the Friday. Evening sessions will run as normal on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of practice week.
This is how the Isle of Man TT race schedule will look in 2023:
TT 2023 RACE SCHEDULE*
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Monster Energy Supersport Race 1
3Wheeling Media Sidecar Race 1
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
RST Superbike TT
MONDAY, JUNE 5
Rest day
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
RL360 Superstock Race 1
Bennetts Supertwin Race 1
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
Monster Energy Supersport Race 2
3Wheeling Media Sidecar Race 2
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
Rest day
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
RL360 Superstock Race 2
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Milwaukee Senior TT
* 2023 TT race schedule subject to consultation with the Manx public
* A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.
Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.Thank you,Alistair BusheEditor