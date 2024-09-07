Korie McGreevy maintained his red-hot run of form with a treble at a sun-kissed Ulster Superbike meeting at Kirkistown on Saturday in Co Down.

The McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider won both Superbike races at the 1.5-mile circuit and added a win in the Supersport class as part of a hot hat-trick.

McGreevy also crossed the line in first place in the opening Supersport event, but he was denied a quadruple when the result of the race was declared void due to a technical issue with the start lights.

Carrickfergus man Ross Irwin was crowned the ‘King of Kirkistown’ after twice finishing as the runner-up behind McGreevy in the Superbike races to squeeze out Jonny Campbell in the final points standings for the Belfast and District Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’.

Korie McGreevy (left) and Ross Irwin won the 'Crown Prince of Kirkistown' and 'King of Kirkistown' titles respectively at the Co Down circuit on Saturday

McGreevy emerged as the ‘Crown Prince of Kirkistown’ in the Supersport category after overhauling Christian Elkin.

The former British Junior Superstock champion trailed Randalstown’s Elkin by 10 points in the series going into Saturday’s finale.

With double points available in the second Supersport race, McGreevy’s 50-point haul edged out Elkin in the mini-series.

In perfect conditions, he won the 10-lap race by just under one second from Belfast’s Mark Conlin (Motor Market NRG Ducati), with Elkin six tenths further behind in third on the DynoCentre NI Yamaha.

Ulster Superbike title leader Jonny Campbell finished fourth on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R6 with Lee Hara and Supersport Cup rider James Doy finalising the top six.

In the Superbike class, pole man McGreevy was embroiled in a three-way fight at the front with Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) and Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) that went down to the wire.

McGreevy had a little extra in hand as he pulled a slight gap of half a second to take the victory ahead of Irwin and Campbell, with the trio covered by only eight tenths of a second.

Ryan Gibson came home in fourth on the Gibson Motors BMW ahead of Aaron McBride (BMW) and Rossi Dobson (Tower Services Suzuki).

In the second Superbike race, McGreevy had the upper hand on the McAdoo Kawasaki as he took control at the front.

He opened a comfortable lead and eventually closed out his third victory of the day by 1.8s from Irwin, who was declared the runner-up from Campbell by just 0.010s in a photo finish.

The result meant Irwin claimed the ‘King of Kirkistown’ title by only three points from Campbell after the third and final round.

Gibson again finished in fourth position with Superbike Cup rider Dobson taking fifth ahead of Daniel Matheson (LMLR BMW).