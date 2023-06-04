Competing for Stuart and Steve Hicken’s Hawk Racing outfit, the Ulster rider is targeting his first win in the showpiece class at the TT since 2018, when he secured a poignant victory in the Superbike race only days after his Tyco BMW team-mate and Manx native Dan Kneen tragically died following a crash in practice.

Dunlop rode a Honda Fireblade Superstock machine last year under his own MD Racing umbrella, but the 22-time TT winner will now line up on a full-blown CBR1000RR-R Superbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed a Superbike podium on a Hawk Suzuki GSX-R1000R in 2022 in a hastily-arranged deal after pulling the plug on plans to ride a Ducati Panigale V4R for Paul Bird.

Michael Dunlop at Ballacrye jump on his way to victory in the 2013 Superbike TT on the Honda Legends Fireblade

Ten years ago, Dunlop clinched his maiden victory in the blue riband class on the Honda TT Legends Fireblade in the Superbike race on June 2, 2013, beating Aussie Cameron Donald (Wilson Craig Honda) and his own team-mate and Mountain master John McGuinness.

When he joined the official Honda squad a decade ago, aged only 24, his goal was to win the most revered piece of silverware in motorcycle road racing.

Dunlop had already tasted victory in the Supersport and Superstock classes at the TT, but winning a six-lap Superbike or Senior race on Mona’s Isle was, and remains, the greatest accomplishment for any road racer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until that point, Dunlop had largely relied on the support of his own close-knit privateer team, chalking up numerous race wins at the Irish national road races and enjoying success on the international stage at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.

Michael Dunlop celebrates winning the Superbike TT in 2013 alongside his Honda TT Legends team-mate John McGuinness, who was third

However, to achieve his dream of winning the ‘big one’ at the TT, he knew he would need manufacturer support in one of the major teams.

When the opportunity arose to join undisputed TT king McGuinness in Honda’s roads line-up, Dunlop signed up to ride the CBR1000-RR Fireblade at the North West, TT and Ulster GP.

Few believed he could dethrone the all-conquering McGuinness in the Superbike class, who was unbeaten in any Superbike or Senior race he had finished at the TT since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only a handful of the sport’s foremost journalists tipped the young Northern Ireland rider to spring a surprise victory against his illustrious English rival, who lined up on Glencrutchery Road as the hot favourite.

As part of a special Honda tribute to mark the 30th anniversary of Joey Dunlop’s first TT victory with Honda, McGuinness’s machine was painted in the same red and black livery of Joey’s Formula One-winning SP-1 from 2000.

The 41-year-old Morecambe man also wore a set of matching leathers and a version of Joey’s famous yellow helmet for the race, and rode with ‘Yer Maun’s’ iconic number 3 plate.

It seemed an odd decision by Honda to grant McGuinness the honour of competing in Joey’s famous 2000 livery, considering his own nephew – already a three-time TT winner himself – was part of the official line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it backfired spectacularly as the young Dunlop marked the occasion in the best style possible, dominating the race for a sensational victory.

Riding with the number 6 plate, he took the race by the scruff of the neck, rattling off an opening lap of 130.842mph from a standing start and following up with a second lap of 131.194mph.

Firmly in control, Dunlop – who caught McGuinness on the road – displayed a new-found maturity as he managed his lead throughout the remainder of the race.

He won comfortably in the end by nearly 41 seconds from Aussie Donald on the Wilson Craig Honda, while McGuinness – who was hit with a time penalty for speeding in pit lane when he was well beaten – regrouped to finish on the podium in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-time TT winner had the consolation of setting a new outright lap record of 131.671mph on his final lap, which enabled him to reel in Tyco Suzuki’s Guy Martin on corrected time to clinch the last rostrum spot.

For Dunlop, it was another milestone moment at the TT as he toasted his fourth victory around the Mountain Course and his first for Honda. It was also the first Superbike victory at the TT for the Dunlop dynasty since Joey’s iconic Formula One win 13 years previously on the Honda VTR SP-1 in 2000.

“The bike worked really well,” Dunlop said. “It’s fantastic and I can’t thank enough people.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet and it’s unreal. I’ve always wanted a Superbike win. I love the bike and I can’t say enough about the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took it easy on the final laps. Honda put a great bike together and it shows how good the bike is when you have three Hondas on the podium,” he added.

“People do not understand what it means to me to win a Superbike race here. This is the icing on the cake because this is the only race I have never won here and Honda gave me the chance to win it.

"I put my head down on the first lap and said ‘I’m going to have it’.”

Will history repeat itself?