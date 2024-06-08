Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Davey Todd claimed a dream victory in the blue riband Milwaukee Senior TT following a dramatic finale on Saturday.

Two of the big favourites failed to finish, with Michael Dunlop forced out while Peter Hickman crashed while leading.

Todd sealed a prestigious win for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team on the Milwaukee BMW by 39 seconds from Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW), with Dean Harrison completing the podium in third on for Honda Racing UK.

“That’s something special,” said an elated Todd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) celebrates winning the Senior TT on the Isle of Man with runner-up Josh Brookes (left, FHO Rcing BMW) and third-placed Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK)

“I got my first win earlier in the week in the Superstock race but to get the Senior TT is unbelievable.

“The bike has been incredible and has never missed a beat all season.

“She’s been an absolute flying machine, handles like a dream – I have to give it up to Milwaukee BMW and TAS Racing, what a team.

“I tried to pace myself a little bit at the beginning and was keeping an eye on my pit board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t know if it was Michael or ‘Hicky’ leading but I saw that little gap and I felt comfortable to have a fight back.

“I knew I’d gain a bit of time in the pits because my team are the best of the best, so I kept my head down over the first two laps.

“I think it’s going to take a while to sink in and I might owe the boys a couple of beers tonight.”

Hickman set a new Senior TT lap record from a standing start on the FHO Racing BMW at 135.523mph to lead Todd by 2.7s, with the 28-year-old also breaking the 135mph mark with a speed of 135.159mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop retired on his Hawk Racing Honda on the Mountain while holding third on the opening lap of the four-lap race, which was reduced from six lap as part of a revised scheduled following a weather disrupted week.

It was more bad luck for the Northern Ireland man, who lost a 25-second lead in the RST Superbike race with a visor issue.

Hickman was setting a blistering pace and was on course for a 136mph lap record on the second lap when he crashed unhurt at Ginger Hall.

The 37-year-old had been leading Todd by 8.3s at Ballaugh Bridge before the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd, who claimed his maiden TT success in the Superstock race on Thursday, now had a commanding lead of 19.8s over Brookes at Ramsey, with Harrison promoted to third, 8.4s further adrift.

A second lap of 134.769mph left Todd 18 seconds clear of Brookes as he came in for his pit-stop.

Todd gained around six seconds on Brookes in the pits and extended his lead to 34.5s by the Bungalow on the third lap.

He was 35.8s ahead at the beginning of the final lap and could afford to roll off slightly as he charged down the Mountain for the final time, wrapping up the biggest victory of his road racing career by 39 seconds from a delighted Brookes, who set his fastest TT lap at 134.056mph on the second lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison was 26.2s back as he rounded off the 2024 festival with a podium for Honda.

James Hillier finished fourth on the WTF Racing Honda, 37.3s down on Harrison, while 23-time winner John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) overhauled Cork’s Mike Browne (IN Competition Aprilia).

Manxman Nathan Harrison was seventh for Honda Racing ahead of Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson (Team Classic Suzuki), who received a 30-second time penalty for speeding in pit lane.

The top ten was completed by Michael Rutter (Bathams by FHO Racing BMW) and Magherafelt man Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda).

Jamie Coward (KTS Racing Honda) opted out of the race after struggling with a forearm injury.