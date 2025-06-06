Dean Harrison powered to a Superstock double for Honda Racing UK in Friday’s delayed race to increase his Isle of Man TT tally to five wins.

The Bradford man was in red-hot form as he took a dominant victory ahead of Davey Todd (8TEN Racing BMW) by 16.030s.

Todd lost around 12 seconds during the pit-stop after his BMW failed to fire up.

Harrison recorded the fastest lap of the race at 133.474mph on the first lap, with Michael Dunlop fighting back to secure the final rostrum spot on his MD Racing BMW after the Ulsterman appeared to struggle with an issue on the opening lap.

Dunlop ran on at Braddan on the first lap and the 32-time winner was down in 20th position at Glen Helen on the opening lap.

He finished 32.810s behind Todd, while James Hillier took fourth on the Muc-Off Honda ahead of Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) and Josh Brookes (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2).

The Opul Superstock race was delayed by three hours and 45 minutes until 14:30 BST to allow roads to dry out following overnight rain.

Harrison led Todd by 2.2s at Glen Helen on the first lap, with Ian Hutchinson in third on the Moobob/MLav Racing BMW, 2.7s up on Hillier.

At Ramsey, the pendulum had swung in Todd’s favour and the Yorkshireman was ahead on corrected time by only 0.025s, while Hillier was now third after Hutchinson developed a problem.

An opening lap of 133.474mph gave Harrison an advantage of 0.584s over Todd going into the compulsory pit-stop.

However, Todd’s BMW wouldn’t start and his chances were effectively over by the time the machine sparked into life, with Harrison’s lead up to 13.3s at Glen Helen on lap two.

Hutchinson retired in the pits while Dunlop, who had hauled himself up to fifth by the end of the first lap, was now into third, 16.2s down on Todd.

Harrison pulled further ahead and had a cushion of 20 seconds over Todd as he began the third and last lap.

The 36-year-old was 18.5s clear at the Bungalow and Harrison nursed his Honda home to win by 16 seconds from Todd, with Dunlop third in a repeat of the result in the first Superstock race.

Hillier was 9.9s behind on Dunlop and 7.4 ahead of Cummins, while Australian rider Brookes bagged a solid sixth.

Manx rider Nathan Harrison finished seventh on the H&H Motorcycles Honda from John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK), while the top 10 was completed by Dominic Herbertson (HRRC Adam Hewitt Ltd Honda) and David Johnson (Platinum Club Kawasaki).