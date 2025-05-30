Dean Harrison set a Supersport qualifying lap record on Friday afternoon to top the charts on his Honda Racing UK machine with a 128mph lap at the Isle of Man TT.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison lapped at 128.093mph on his second flying lap around the Mountain Course on dry roads in warm sunshine.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop, who has won the last six Supersport races, was second fastest, clocking a best speed of 127.739mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop’s lap was achieved from a standing start on the Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2, with the 36-year-old 2.9s down on Harrison. Dunlop made history with the first 130mph Supersport lap in 2023 and has been unbeaten in the class since 2022.

Michael Dunlop was second fastest in Supersport qualifying on his Milwaukee Ducati at the Isle of Man TT on Friday afternoon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop later soared to the top of the Supertwin qualifying times on his MD Racing Paton, lapping at 122.159mph from a standing start.

In the Supersport class, Peter Hickman was third fastest on the Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance Triumph (127.543mph).

Davey Todd was fourth (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) with a speed of 126.852mph from a standing start, with Josh Brookes on the Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2 (125.892mph) and James Hillier (Bournemouth Kawasaki), who did 125.51mph, rounding out the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) was seventh fastest with a standing start lap of 125.474mph ahead of James Hind (North Lincs Components Suzuki), who recorded a lap of 125.336mph.

Tom Weeden came off at Glen Helen and was reported to have sustained ankle injuries. Weeden was taken by Air Med to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas.

Ballymoney rider Dunlop was 6.7s up on Manxman Michael Evans (Dafabet Racing Kawasaki) in Supertwin qualifying after his 122mph lap on the Italian Paton.

Evans lapped at 121.426mph on his second flying lap, with Dominic Herbertson in third on the Melbray Racing Paton (121.194mph).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Browne, riding the KMR/Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki, was fourth with a lap of 20.816mph followed by Barry Furber (DC Motorcycles Yamaha) and Jordan (Jackson Racing Aprilia), who recorded a lap of 118.382mph.

Hickman stopped with a problem on his Swan Racing Yamaha machine in the session and did not complete his lap.