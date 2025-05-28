Manx rider Conor Cummins says his ultimate goal at the Isle of Man TT remains unchanged as he continues to seek a dream maiden success at his home event.

Cummins has joined Northern Ireland team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing for 2025 and will ride 1000cc BMW machinery and a Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport class.

The Ramsey man has 12 TT podiums under his belt and is the sixth fastest rider ever around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, lapping at 133.116mph on the Padgett’s Honda in the 2022 Superstock race as he claimed the runner-up spot behind Peter Hickman.

Cummins dramatically withdrew from the TT last year during race week, missing the blue riband Senior finale, and later parted company from Clive Padgett’s Honda squad.

Conor Cummins on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW Superstock machine at Union Mills during Isle of Man TT practice on Tuesday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

He has taken on a new challenge with John Burrows’ Dungannon-based team and is riding BMW and Ducati machinery at the TT for the first time.

Asked if he had something still to prove to himself at the TT, Cummins said: “Yes, that I can win – that’s what we’re here to do.

“There’s no doubt about it, the grid is full of fast lads and I’m totally realistic about it.

“But my goal has never altered throughout. I’m here to do a job, I want to do a good job and I want to prove that I can do it.

“Everything just needs to line up and I’ve done everything I can to put myself in a good, solid position.

“I’m in a fantastic team who share the same values and goals as me,” added the 39-year-old.

“We’ve got some big targets; I’m setting my own personal targets, John’s very much about moving forward with you and if they can improve what they’ve done [at the TT] then great, and there’s no pressure from them, but I’ve got my own expectations.

“At the TT, I know where I want to be and I know what I’ve got to be doing in order to be competitive and fighting for race wins.”

Cummins completed his first laps of this year’s TT on his new BMW and Ducati machines during Tuesday evening’s free practice session, which was untimed because of wet patches at various parts of the course after earlier rain showers.