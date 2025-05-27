TT 2025: Seven contenders hoping to challenge big four of Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd, Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison
Here, we take a look at seven competitors to watch.
Josh Brookes: The Australian star finished second in the Senior TT last year on the FHO Racing BMW but has switched to Honda machinery with Jackson Racing. Brookes showed his pedigree with a 134mph lap last June but faces a new challenge on the Fireblade. The 42-year-old is also Honda-mounted in the Supersport races.
Ian Hutchinson: The 16-time TT winner claimed an emotional podium in the opening Superstock race at the North West 200 for the MLav Racing Team. Hutchinson has overcome adversity time and again, most recently after missing the 2023 season when he suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain. He wasn’t able to show his true form at the TT last year and later left Clive Padgett’s Honda squad, but the 45-year-old has trained relentlessly over the winter and is determined to make the most of the opportunity to ride proven BMW M1000RR machinery for Michael Laverty.
Conor Cummins: The Manxman is the sixth fastest rider around the Mountain Course after a 133.116mph lap in 2022. Cummins has joined Northern Ireland team Burrows/RK Racing to ride 1000cc BMW and Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport machinery after years on Honda bikes and says he has a point to prove.
John McGuinness: The TT legend admits his days of winning Superbike races are realistically behind him, but McGuinness remains a solid contender. He was fifth in last year’s Senior and sixth in the Superbike opener. The 52-year-old’s knowledge of the TT course is immense and McGuinness, with the might of the official Honda Racing team behind him, isn’t there to make up the numbers.
James Hillier: Always in the top-six mix, Hillier returns on a Honda Fireblade under the Muc-Off banner for the 1000cc classes and a Bournemouth Kawasaki Supersport machine. Hillier might not be on the shortlist for wins but a podium is not off the cards should Dunlop, Hickman, Todd or Harrison run into problems.
Paul Jordan: The Magherafelt man picked up his maiden NW200 win in the Supertwin class after leaders Richard Cooper and Adam McLean crashed out. Jordan, though, had impressed during qualifying on the Jackson Racing machines and with Josh Brookes joining the team for 2025, the Ulsterman is aiming to raise his level.
James Hind: A sensational fifth in the first Supersport race in 2024 came after Hind’s eye-catching sixth-place result in 2023. Riding the ‘next generation’ Suzuki GSX-R750, Hind has marked himself out as a rider with a promising future at the TT and the 25-year-old will be aiming even bigger this year. Hind will ride 1000cc Honda machinery under the North Linc Components banner in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.
