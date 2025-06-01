TT 2025: Three-race schedule confirmed for Monday including opening Superbike, Sidecar and Supersport events
All roads will be closed from 10:00 BST with the RST x D30 Superbike race set to begin at 10:45 BST.
The first 3Wheeling.Media Sidecar race over three laps is due at 13:15 BST followed by the opening Monster Energy Supersport race (3 laps) at 15:00 BST.
A contingency option for racing on Monday evening is available to the organisers, who can close the roads from 6pm, reopening no later than 9pm if required.
The Supersport and Sidecar races were originally due to run on Saturday, with the Superbike race scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon until additional qualifying sessions were implemented to give competitors more laps around the Mountain Course.
A weather warning is in place for gales on the Isle of Man on Monday night.
An update from the Ronaldsway Met Office issued at 16:00 BST on Sunday said: “Much of tomorrow will be fine and sunny, although southerly winds will increase to become strong later and cloud will increase through the evening.
“Maximum temperature 14°C, then around 10 or 11pm heavy rain will arrive as the winds reach gale force in places with gusts around 50mph. Campers are advised to take precautions ahead of these winds, before during the early hours of Tuesday morning the rain clears and winds ease.”
