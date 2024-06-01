WATCH: Isle of Man TT post superb video to celebrate Michael Dunlop equalling uncle Joey's win record after Saturday triumph
It was the 35-year-old’s 12th success in the Supersport class at the TT and his fifth in succession.
Dunlop’s decision to stick with his MD Racing Yamaha R6 after beginning practice week on a Triumph 765 paid off as he stormed to victory around the 37.73-mile Mountain course.
The Ballymoney man had topped the qualifying leaderboard to go into the four-lap race as the favourite and Dunlop lived up to expectations as the man to beat in Supersport class.
It was his eighth TT win on Yamaha machinery but more significantly the result put Dunlop level with Ulster sporting great Joey in the hall of fame.
Joey’s record has stood since 2000, when the 48-year-old claimed a final hat-trick only weeks before he tragically lost his life in a racing incident In Tallinn, Estonia.
The Isle of Man TT Races posted a superb video on their social media platforms to celebrate the achievement and Michael told the BBC: "It's fantastic. To equal Joey's record is something that has been playing on my mind all week, and everyone else's.
"Everyone wanted to get to that record and now I've done it, so it is something special. I knew it was going to be tight and it took me a couple of laps to bed in. We made a few changes and it was tough going. To beat Davey [Todd] in the form he is in at present is special."
