Michael Dunlop savours victory, his record equalling 26th at today's TT. PIC: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Michael Dunlop made history at the Isle of Man TT on Saturday after equalling his legendary uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins with victory in the opening Monster Energy Supersport race.

It was the 35-year-old’s 12th success in the Supersport class at the TT and his fifth in succession.

Dunlop’s decision to stick with his MD Racing Yamaha R6 after beginning practice week on a Triumph 765 paid off as he stormed to victory around the 37.73-mile Mountain course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ballymoney man had topped the qualifying leaderboard to go into the four-lap race as the favourite and Dunlop lived up to expectations as the man to beat in Supersport class.

It was his eighth TT win on Yamaha machinery but more significantly the result put Dunlop level with Ulster sporting great Joey in the hall of fame.

Joey’s record has stood since 2000, when the 48-year-old claimed a final hat-trick only weeks before he tragically lost his life in a racing incident In Tallinn, Estonia.

The Isle of Man TT Races posted a superb video on their social media platforms to celebrate the achievement and Michael told the BBC: "It's fantastic. To equal Joey's record is something that has been playing on my mind all week, and everyone else's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad